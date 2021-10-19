WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live stream: how to watch, match card and start time

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live stream will, if history repeats itself, be like none other. The financiers of these Saudi Arabia-based shows are rumored to have high and lofty demands, which often lead to very odd shows.

Remember that time Undertaker and Goldberg wrestled and it nearly led to Taker getting dropped right on his neck? Or that terrible Fiend vs Rollins Hell In a Cell match, that Rollins said (to Stone Cold) made him 'ready to strangle' Vince McMahon?

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 start time Crown Jewel main card: Thursday (October 22) at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST.

Kickoff show: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST.

It is with those memories fresh in our minds that we look to Crown Jewel 2021. We don't go in expecting a great show, but an interesting one. And with that said, we have plenty of material for both.

Edge vs Seth Rollins' Hell In a Cell match should be great given their long-term build. Xavier Woods vs Finn Bálor for King of The Ring? No reason why this shouldn't be fantastic. Even with the little story on the table, those two can go. Hell, if you let them wrestle for long enough (and stripped the name Doudrop away), Zelina Vega and Doudrop's Queen's Court finals could rule.

Also, the co-main event of Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks is a match — on paper — that should rule. But the last months of booking in WWE's women's divisions have been so thin and worthless that it's hard to feel like this match matters. Especially when its winner is practically telegraphed by the fact that both Lynch and Belair are headed to Raw the following Monday, and only Banks will stay on the blue brand.

In other matches we hope great things for news, Big E's first PPV title defense of the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre should be fun. But Drew's also changing brands, so we don't see him leaving with Raw's top men's title. Also it's too early for E to drop the gold from betwixt his muscles.

And, yes, we're not talking about Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for a reason. The story of Paul Heyman's potential betrayal of The Bloodline just isn't clicking for us. This could be match of the night, though.

Mansoor, we bet, will stay undefeated in Saudi Arabia, RK-Bro seems likely to hold onto their tag titles and ... oh yeah, that one other match.

We really want Bobby Lashley to obliterate Goldberg. But this match just doesn't seem like his to win.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel live streams with a VPN

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world, WWE Crown Jewel live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN.



WWE Crown Jewel live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch WWE Crown Jewel in the U.S. is Peacock, via the $4.99 Peacock Premium, the tier you will need for this event.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

WWE Crown Jewel streams in the UK and around the world

The rest of the world will grab WWE Crown Jewel live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is expanding internationally later in 2021, so you might be watching WWE events without the Network no matter where you live.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

WWE Crown Jewel card and predictions

Predicted winners are in bold.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship

vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match

vs. Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match Finn Bálor vs. Xavier Woods in the King of the Ring tournament finals

in the King of the Ring tournament finals Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega in the Queen's Crown tournament finals

in the Queen's Crown tournament finals Edge vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match

vs. Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali