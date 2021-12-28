The omicron variant has become the new dominant Covid-19 strain in the United States. Although the CDC still recommends wearing cloth masks, some health officials are now advising that everyone upgrade to medical-grade surgical masks, such as N95 and KN95 masks.

These masks provide a tighter seal around your face and are capable of providing up to 95% protection against airborne particles expelled by others. If you're wondering where to buy N95 and KN95 masks — we're here to help. We're rounding up online retailers that offer N95, KN95, and surgical masks. Alternatively, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy rapid Covid tests.

Where to buy N95 and KN95 masks right now

Where to buy N95 and KN95 face masks

3M N95 Masks 20-Pack: $17 @ Amazon 3M N95 Masks 20-Pack: $17 @ Amazon

These NIOSH-approved N95 masks block at least 95% of airborne particles. This pack includes 20 masks.

3M N95 VFlex 50-Pack: was $38 now $36 @ Amazon 3M N95 VFlex 50-Pack: was $38 now $36 @ Amazon

The 3M N95 VFlex face mask is NIOSH-approved mask. Click the on-page digital coupon to save 5% and pay $36 for this 50-pack.

3M N95 Cool Flow 10-Pack: for $22 @ Lowe's 3M N95 Cool Flow 10-Pack: for $22 @ Lowe's

The 3M N95 Cool Flow face mask is NIOSH-approved to protect against aerosols. It features a "cool valve" that helps reduce heat build-up inside the mask.

BYD Care Face Mask 50-Pack: was $24 now $12 @ Office Depot BYD Care Face Mask 50-Pack: was $24 now $12 @ Office Depot

This pack includes 50 level 3 surgical face masks. Each mask consists of three layers and includes elastic ear loops with a one-size-fits-all design.

AccuMed KN95 Face Mask 30-Pack: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon AccuMed KN95 Face Mask 30-Pack: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This pack includes 30 KN95 face masks. The KN95 is an alternative to the N95 mask. Normally sold for $49, it's on sale for $29.

RSA KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack: was $34 now $19 @ Adorama RSA KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack: was $34 now $19 @ Adorama

KN95 masks are generally used by healthcare workers in China. (Healthcare workers in the U.S. use the N95 mask, which provides a tighter seal). That said, KN95 masks still provide better protection than cloth masks. Adorama has this 10-pack on sale for $19.

What are NIOSH-approved masks?

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has a list of approved N95 masks it recommends. These masks filter at least 95% of airborne particles. NIOSH-approved manufacturers include 3M, Ironwear, BYD, and more.