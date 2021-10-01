Best air purifier deals and sales in October 2021

Air purifiers work wonders for reducing allergens, removing dust spores and other nasties around the home. But with so many types of air purifiers available on the market, it can be tricky to know whether you’re getting value for money.

We’ve searched far and wide to find the best air purifier deals and sales right now. From Wi-Fi-enabled ones to those with advanced filtration capabilities, we’ve got a great deal to suit every home.

Air purifier deals at a glance

Best air purifier deals

Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier: was $339 now $279 @ Amazon

If you’re after a large room air purifier this Bissell will have you covered. Designed for large spaces, it covers up to 791 sq. ft with two changes per hour. Equipped with a three-stage filtration system and powerful five-speed fan, this works fast to remove dust, pollen, airborne particles and smoke. It also has an intuitive control dial to easily adjust fan speed and power to suit your room. View Deal

Shark Air Purifier 4 w/ Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter Air Purifier: was $314 now $299 @ Home Depot

This Shark Air Purifier 4 comes with Smart capabilities by tracking the air quality in the room and automatically adjusting speeds. It has a four-speed fan with an anti-allergen HEPA multi-filter to eliminate odors. The attractive LED screen display and top control panel lets you know real-time air flow information. But if you don't want to leave your seat, you can control the settings with the remote control from up to 15 feet away. It’s also incredibly quiet so you won’t hear a sound.View Deal

Instant Air Purifier: was $249 now $189 @ Wayfair

If you want something user-friendly, this Instant Air Purifier is ideal. It has a three-way filtration system and plasma ion technology to remove 99.9% of bacteria and mold in your home. With its attractive design, it has a LED display panel at the top to control your settings. What’s more, it comes with a handy light sensor that automatically turns off displays and lowers noise levels when it’s time for bed. View Deal

Dyson TPO1 Pure Cool Air Purifier: was $689 now $424 @ Wayfair

If you’re after a premium air purifier at a low cost, this Dyson is a great deal. With its 360-degree filtration system, it can also circulate cool air when you need it. Equipped with a glass HEPA filter, this helps to get rid of 99.9% of dust particles and odors. It’s attractive design and quiet operation means you won’t even know it was there. For those wanting a fan and purifier all-in-one, this is certainly value for money. View Deal

WINIX Tower 360 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier: was $249 now $164 @ Best Buy

For small to medium sized rooms, this Winix tower air purifier is a great deal. It comes with four speeds to choose from to suit your specific needs. Designed with a topside control panel, it also comes with a remote control so you can customize and change your settings from across the room. Whenever the filter needs changing, a handy light will indicate this. A great, user-friendly air purifier for medium rooms up to 376 sq. ft. View Deal