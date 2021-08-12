Watford vs Aston Villa live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Watford vs Aston Villa live stream brings the newly-promoted Hornets back to the Premier League, while Villa seek to create a fresh identity for themselves after the departure of Jack Grealish. Both teams were busy in the transfer window, and the new players should make this an unpredictable, exciting match.

Watford vs Aston Villa live stream, date, time, channels Watford vs Aston Villa live stream is on Saturday (August 14).

► Time (3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Villa have a big Grealish-sized hole to fill, but they spent smartly on Championship player of the season Emi Buendia, proven striker Danny Ings, versatile wing Ashley Young and hot prospect Leon Bailey.

Watford have plenty of talented players of their own in Emmanuel Dennis, Imran Louza, Joshua King and Juraj Kucka. And their record at Vicarage Road is stellar, having won their last nine competitive matches there. Of course, now they are back in the Premier League and maintaining their home turf advantage will be tougher.

To watch the match, be sure to tune into the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream on Saturday, August 14. You can also check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for guides on how to catch every single game of the new season.

How to watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Watford vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to sign up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news for Brits — there's no Watford vs Aston Villa live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Watford vs Aston Villa) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Watford vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.