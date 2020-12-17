Walmart PS5 restock — latest updates and how to get yours

Wondering where to buy PS5? Walmart PS5 restock has been coming in and out all month. Earlier this week, there was a Walmart PS5 restock event, but the consoles sold out within minutes.

Shortly after selling out, the PS5 product page on Walmart mentioned more stock would be available in 10 minutes, so if during the next PS5 restock you miss out on the first batch of consoles — stick around because Walmart might add more shortly thereafter.

How to: Score a PS5 and Xbox Series X with these tips

Walmart PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. View Deal

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.View Deal

When is the next Walmart PS5 restock event?

Unfortunately, Walmart isn't consistent when it comes to announcing PS5 restock. For instance, the last time they announced it via the Walmart Twitter account was back on November 18. Likewise Walmart's weekly circular has in the past advertised PS5 restock, but they don't do so regularly. As a result, your best bet is to follow our where to buy PS5 guide for the latest updates on PS5 restock.

That said, once PS5 consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. So it's worth creating a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go so if you happen to get a PS5 console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase.

Walmart PS5 restock and shipping deadlines

There's still a glimmer of hope if you want a PS5 in time for Christmas. Walmart recently announced its Christmas 2020 shipping deadlines and there's still time for next-day delivery and in-store pickup.

Free 2-day delivery: by Saturday, December 19 at 2pm local time

Free next-day delivery: by Monday, December 21 at 2pm local time

In-store pickup: by Wednesday, December 23 at 4pm local time

Express: by Thursday, December 24 at 1pm local time