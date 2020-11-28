Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream: How to watch online, start time and more

Tyson vs Jones Jr live stream start time Tyson vs Jones Jr's card has a bell time of 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 28.

It's going to be streamed online on FITE TV.

Yes, we're actually getting the Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream. After teasing a match in All Elite Wrestling, "Iron" Mike Tyson's returning to the boxing ring to take on Roy Jones Jr.. And, we'll just say it and be direct: both are over 50 and their likely ring rust is reason enough to set the bar a little low.

Tyson last dominated boxing in the 1990's, before biting Evander Holyfield's ear in 1997 proved a cringe-worthy moment for all. Jones was named the best boxer of the 1990s by Ring Magazine, and hasn't gotten a similar accolade since.

But if you can ease your expectations and enjoy the spectacle, you'll find a way to revel in the actions from the Staples Center in LA.

The undercard has three matches, and only one is truly going to grab the attention of the public. Mostly reviled YouTuber Jake Paul (dubbed "The Problem Child" in promotional material) is taking on ex-NBA start Nate Robinson, in a 6-round match.

Which is exactly the kind of match that should be taking place on this carnival barker-level fight card, where Tyson and Jones Jr. are coming back to fight long after they've stepped down.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream:

How to watch Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams with a VPN

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that Fite, TysonOnTriller, BTSport or Kayo do not service, you don't need to miss Tyson vs Jones Jr. or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams in the US

Americans have two main options for where to get a Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream, and both cost $50.

Fite TV is the more well-known site that's streaming the PPV, and it's got apps on practically every single streaming device. Fite TV has Roku, Fire TV, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV and Android apps.

You can also get it on TysonOnTriller.com, which has Roku, Fire TV, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV and Android apps.

Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams in the UK

BT Sports is selling Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams for £19.95 a piece on BT Sport Box Office.

Just get prepared to be up all night. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET which translates to 2 a.m. BST.

Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north pay the same price for Tyson vs Jones Jr. as we do: CAD$49.99. The event streams on Fite TV, and that enables you to watch it on one of a number of streaming devices.

Tyson vs Jones Jr. live streams in Australia

In Australia, Kayo is your main point to find a Tyson vs Jones Jr. live stream.

On Kayo, the Tyson vs Jones Jr. card costs $59.95 AUD, and includes access to Kayo Sports until Dec. 3.

Tyson vs Jones Jr. fight card

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. — WBC Frontline Championship, 8 rounds

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson — Cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan — Light heavyweights, 8 rounds

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter — Cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Preliminary card