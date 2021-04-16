Totally Rated: Sonos Roam is the new smart speaker to beat

Totally Rated, Future's show about the week's coolest tech, is back. The latest episode features our very own senior reporter Kate Kozuch chatting about the Sonos Roam portable speaker.

This episode also features Josh West from Gamesradar to talk Oddworld: Soulstorm, as well as TechRadar's Tom Bedford and Tom's Guide's Jordan Palmer, who discuss the Nubia RedMagic 6 gaming phone.

In reviewing the Sonos Roam portable speaker, Kozuch concluded that it "really could be the best portable smart speaker yet."

T3's Matthew Bolton added that "the only small downside is the battery life, which at ten hours is more of a 'spend the day in the park or at the beach' kind of region, than 'take it with you for a long weekend camping and have it last the whole time.'"

As the PS5 remains difficult to find thanks to a global supply shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, major game releases have trickled to a crawl. Luckily, PlayStation Plus subscribers were able to jump into Oddworld: Soulstorm, a "2.9D" platformer that tells the tale of protagonist Abe escaping alien slavery.

“Oddworld: Soulstorm is a fun - if not a little dated - 2.5D platformer. If you find yourself yearning for modern games with that really cool ‘90s aesthetic, this will absolutely be your jam,” said Josh West of Gamesradar.

Luckily, the game is multiplatform, and is available now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Lastly, Tom Bedford of TechRadar discussed the budget-conscious Nubia RedMagic 6 gaming phone. He said, "If all you care about is gaming, the Nubia Red Magic is great. It's got top specs, a high screen refresh rate and easy-to-use haptic triggers."

Our very own phones editor Jordan Palmer jumped on the show to give his thoughts as well:

“The RedMagic 6 is actually quite good, once you set aside its camera performance. It packs in a lot of hardware and software features for the low price of $599, which is well below rival gaming phones.”