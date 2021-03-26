Totally Rated: Fortnite Season 6 is here and meet a killer Xbox Series X headset

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world.

In this week’s episode, Fortnite Season 6 landed, Microsoft made a new gaming headset and our sibling site TechRadar ponders has Lenovo created a worthy challenger to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 ?

In the world of gaming, Fortnite Season Six is here and has brought some big changes as GamesRadar’s Iain Wilson explained: “The most obvious change this season is the Spire — a massive tower at the center that currently contains the Foundation, who's sealed himself inside the Zero Point to save the island.

“In keeping with the Primal theme, there are now various animals roaming the island that can either be hunted or used to your advantage. These include wolves, warthogs, chickens, and frogs, and if you eliminate them they'll drop crafting items such as animal bones, along with meat that you can consume to regain health.”

Xbox Wireless Headset

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Staying with gaming, the Xbox Wireless Headset from Microsoft entered the fight for the best Xbox Series X headset. Our very one Marshall Honorof was pretty positive in his Xbox Wireless Headset review.

And TechRadar’s Adam Vjestica is equally impressed, noting: “If you’re after a pair of wireless headphones to go with your new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, the Xbox Wireless Headset should be top of your list.”

So was Brendan Phillips of GamesRadar, calling the Xbox Wireless Headset “an absolute bargain."

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable

(Image credit: Future)

With the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, Lenovo takes the Surface Pro concept and improves it with all the features associated with the ThinkPad brand, as Phillip Tracy from Laptop explains: “Lenovo had a very clear vision with the ThinkPad X12 Detachable: make a better version of the Surface Pro 7+ for business users who need ultimate portability. The X12 achieves this goal by delivering excellent battery life in a lightweight chassis without sacrificing (much) performance.”

Tom’s Hardware has also been testing out the Lenovo X12 Detachable and also believes it’s a great choice for a hybrid tablet-meets-laptop device.

Michelle Ehrhardt said: “Even compared to attached machines like the latest XPS 13 2-in-1 and HP Spectre x360 convertibles, the X12 Detachable held its own on performance and exceeded those options on battery life.

“There’s a few minor quibbles here and there - the touchpad isn’t great, and the machine likes to emit a mild whirr from time-to-time. But if you can put up with those rough edges and want a detachable that punches above the rest without costing too much more, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable is a great choice.”

