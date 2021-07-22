The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime release date, cast, teaser trailer and more

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is Netflix's first spin-off of the mainline Witcher series, and it's coming soon. Yes, The Witcher has been such a huge success for Netflix , that the fantasy drama is breaking out of the live-action world.

So, it’s a no-brainer that the streaming giant wants to keep The Witcher buzz going with a spinoff movie. Meanwhile, The Witcher season 2 is coming months later, as we've already learned.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will explore “a powerful new threat facing the Continent." Netflix confirmed the news, first reported by the fan site Redanian Intelligence , on Twitter, with its Netflix Geeked account tweeting "The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team [Lauren S. Hissrich and Beau DeMayo], and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra."

DeMayo penned season 1, episode 3, “Betrayer Moon.” The anime film will be produced by Studio Mir, the company behind The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender.

In an email to the press, Netflix revealed that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres on August 23, 2021. The project has been in the works for a long time, as Hissrich revealed on Twitter, stating "It's a big day here in #TheWitcher world -- and I've been keeping this one secret for over a year!"

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf cast

Four members of the The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf cast have been revealed, as follows, and we've got art of their characters below

Vesemir as voiced by Theo James

Tetra as voiced by Lara Pulver

Deglan as voiced by Graham McTavish

Lady Zerbst as voiced by Mary McDonnell

Theo James is no stranger to this sort of project, having voiced Hector on Netflix's Castlevania, and Rek'yr in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Graham McTavish has even more voice-work to his name, including Dracula on the Castlevania series, and dozens of video game voicing appearances.

Lara Pulver's best known for her roles in Sherlock and Spooks, but has done voice work as Princess Mirana in Dota: Dragon's Blood.

McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica, Major Crimes) has a long history of acting credits to her name, but this is her first voice acting role.

Image 1 of 4 Vesemir (Theo James) (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 4 Deglan (Graham McTavish) (Image credit: Netflix) Image 3 of 4 Lady Zerbst (Mary McDonnell) (Image credit: Netflix) Image 4 of 4 Tetra (Lara Pulver) (Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf plot

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is all about introducing Vesemir, who would later mentor Geralt. In this series, we find a younger Vesemir, who — according to the plot summary from Netflix — "who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin." That said, things get wilder when "a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom," and we're not sure if that's the winged beast we see in the below trailer.

Vesemir, the description continues, "finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf teaser trailer

In the above trailer, we meet the clever and coin-carrying Vesemir, a monster hunter who has a price. The clip shows off his knowledge of the blade, his fights with demons and a very powerful winged being controlled by ... "a friend of a friend."