The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 5

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

Showrunners: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez,

Total episodes: 7

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 follows up on the action from the premiere. In the present day, Boba is recovering from an attack from a group of assassins. Fennec chased after two of them and managed to capture one. The question is: Who sent them? Perhaps it's the mayor, but it could be any number of foes who don't like the fact that Boba moved in on Jabba and Bib Fortuna's old territory.

Meanwhile, in the past, Boba earned the respect of the leader of the Tusken Raiders after dispatching a six-limbed sand monster (and letting his young jailor take the credit). But we know that Boba still has a long road ahead of him before getting his armor back from The Mandalorian.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 on Disney Plus

You won't need to hire a bounty hunter to find The Book of Boba Fett. The series is streaming Disney Plus. Episode 2 drops on Wednesday, January 5 at 3 a.m. ET.

The first season consists of seven episodes, will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Book of Boba Fett release schedule of episodes

