The Hutts are back in town when you watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 3. The bounty hunter's attempt to take over Jabba the Hutt's old territory hit a snag when the dead crime lord's cousins arrive on Tatooine. And while they didn't start a war with Boba, they also warned him to "sleep lightly."

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

Showrunners: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez

Total episodes: 7

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 continues to follow Boba and right-hand assassin Fennec Shand as they defend their claim to Jabba's throne. They may have to withstand another outright attack orchestrated by the Twins. Perhaps their Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan will face off against Boba, mano a mano.

We also expect to see more flashbacks to Boba's time with the Tusken Raiders. After helping them carry out the train heist, he was accepted into their tribe and given his very own gaffi stick. What else can Boba and the Tuskens teach each other?

Here's everything you need to know about watching The Book of Boba Fett episode 3.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 on Disney Plus

You won't need to hire a bounty hunter to find The Book of Boba Fett. The series is streaming on Disney Plus. Episode 3 drops on Wednesday, January 12 at 3 a.m. ET.

The first season consists of seven episodes, will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

For other stuff to watch on Disney Plus, you can extend your time in the galaxy far, far away by watching the Star Wars movies in order.

Disney Plus Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our recommendations on what to watch in January 2022 and recent new movies and shows on HBO Max, Hulu and more.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes release schedule

Here's the release schedule for The Book of Boba Fett season 1.