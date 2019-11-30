The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2019

UPDATE: See the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals now.

Holiday bargains are here, and there's never been a better time to snag a Nintendo Switch or a few extra games and accessories. We're currently seeing some of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of all time, including solid bundles and essential games for record low prices. And even as Black Friday winds down, the deals will keep coming, so keep an eye on our favorite Cyber Monday deals through the weekend.

You can currently snag the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle for $299, which gets you a free copy of Nintendo's essential kart racer at no extra cost. You can also score a pair of Joy-Cons for $59 right now.

Deals on the new Nintendo Switch Lite are currently, well, a bit light. But this Nintendo Switch Lite Walmart bundle gets you a handy carrying case at no extra charge.

One important tip to keep in mind when shopping for a Switch this holiday season: there are actually two models of the standard Nintendo Switch. The latest 2019 Nintendo Switch (model number HAC-001(-01)) can be identified by its all-red box and offers longer battery life (up to 9 hours vs up to 6.5 hours) than the 2017 launch model. Most Switch models in stores are the newer one, but Nintendo's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle contains the older version.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right now

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch hardware deals

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 at Walmart This bundle gets you the 2017 Nintendo Switch and a free copy of Nintendo's excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just note that you're getting the older model with shorter battery life. You can also get this deal at Amazon.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle w/ Case: was $210 now $199 at Walmart

This Switch Lite bundle throws in a free Ematic carrying case so your Switch can stay protected on the go. This Walmart exclusive deal saves you $10. View Deal

Nintendo Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 on Amazon

Regarded as one of the best games of all time, this expansive open-world adventure is available for one of its lowest prices yet.View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $59 now $44 on Amazon The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Switch lets you finally take the epic hours of Geralt of Rivia on the go. With hundreds of hours of content and all downloadable content included, The Witcher 3 is a steal at this price.View Deal

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Walmart

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you create the Super Mario levels like never before. This sophomore installment features new creation tools, story mode, and online multiplayer. View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: was $59 now $49 This charming re-imagining of Nintendo's Game Boy classic is one of the best Switch games yet, offering classic 2D Zelda action with gorgeous new graphics.View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 at Amazon

Race or friends or battle friends with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For a limited time, it's $10 off at Amazon. View Deal

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: was $39 now $19 This nostalgic package gets you the first three iconic Crash Bandicoot games, completely remade with gorgeous new graphics.View Deal

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu: was $60 now $42 at Amazon

Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu is the perfect combination of classic Pokémon and the modern mobile action of Pokémon Go. For a limited time, save $18 on this must have Nintendo Switch game.

View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $35 at Amazon

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.View Deal

Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: was $39 now $17 at Walmart

Take a trip down memory lane with Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary. It spans three decades of Street Fighter history. For a limited time, it's on sale for an all time low price of $16.99View Deal

Nintendo Switch Accessory deals

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R): was $79 now $59

Nintendo's versatile Joy-Con controllers work great for handheld, tabletop and TV play, and just hit their lowest price ever. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $63 at Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for a extended gameplay. Pick one up now for $7 off at Amazon. View Deal

Poke Ball Plus: Was $49 now $19 at Target This adorable accessory allows you to take your digital Pokemon for a stroll and unlock Mew in Pokemon Let's Go as well as Pokemon Sword and Shield.View Deal

Hori D-Pad Controller: was $25 now $19 at Amazon

This excellent, cheap Switch add-on replaces your left Joy-Con and gives you a proper d-pad for platformers and fighting games.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip: was $29.88 now $20.99 at Best Buy

Never miss a moment of gameplay with the Joy-Con charging grip. It lets you combine the left and right Joy-Con into one standard controller so you can keep playing while you charge.

View Deal

PowerA Wireless Controller: was $49 now $37 at Amazon

The PowerA Nintendo Switch wireless controller features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons. Snag one now for $12 cheaper than its regular price. View Deal

Insignia Switch Dock Kit: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

This dock kit for the Nintendo Switch features one USB 2.0 port and on HDMI ports. It's a simple solution for connecting your Switch to an HDTV. Snag one now for $20 less than its regular price. View Deal