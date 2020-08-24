The best AirPods Pro deal ever is back — but you'll have to act fast

The Apple AirPods Pro are back at their lowest price ever this week. So if you're shopping around for the best wireless earbuds you can get, here's your chance to own them for less.

Currently, the AirPods Pro on sale for $219at Amazon. These noise-cancelling earbuds usually retail for $249, so that's $30 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro and one of the best headphones deals of the season.

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed.

The AirPods Pro improve upon the standard AirPods' design with a compact form factor, three built-in microphones and six sensors. With Apple's H1 chip inside, the AirPods Pro instantly connect to your iPhone or MacBook.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praised their noise-cancelling performance and Transparency mode which lets you hear ambient noise. We also liked their sweat-and-water resistance which makes them great for all types of workouts.

The AirPods Pros are a tad heavier than the AirPods 2, but weigh the same and are even a little smaller than their latest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

Although Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, they might sell out fast. So you'll want to scoop them up now.

