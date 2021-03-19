The Bachelorette 2021 Katie's season release date, cast, spoilers and more

This year is bringing us double The Bachelorette fun. Yes, The Bachelorette 2021 is Katie Thurston ... and also Michelle Young. But no, they won't be competing to be the lead or for the men's attentions or any of that nonsense. Instead, The Bachelorette 2021 is rolling out two seasons, one in the spring and one in the fall. And Katie is the first to start her journey to find love.

Katie vied for the heart of The Bachelor Matt James and ended up in 11th place, after a date where they pranked his best friend Tyler Cameron. Katie made a memorable entrance wielding a vibrator in the premiere and became a fan favorite for speaking out against the bullying and toxic environment perpetrated by some of her fellow contestants.

The Bachelorette 2021 has already begun filming and will premiere sometime this summer. The Bachelorette season 17 is already notable because it'll be the first show within the franchise that isn't hosted by Chris Harrison, who stepped back after being criticized for defending Rachael Kirkconnell's racist photos. Stepping into his place are two former Bachelorettes, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Here's everything we know so far about Katie's season, including the latest from Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve.

ABC has not scheduled The Bachelorette season 17 premiere date. But since the filming schedule is similar to previous installments, Katie's season will likely debut in late May or early June.

Who is Bachelorette Katie Thurston?

Katie Thurston is a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Seattle, Washington. In her Bachelor bio, she said she's interested in hosting a talk show one day.

Her memorable arrival with a purple vibrator was no joke, either. Katie is serious about being sex positive. She went viral last summer with a TikTok video about quarantine masturbation and told The Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, "I do believe it's 2021 and women should be comfortable talking about their sexuality."

@ventwithkatie Since they want to mute my video, let’s try reposting without hashtags and see what happens. I read the rules. I didn’t break any here. ♬ original sound - Katie Thurston

Katie gets the thumbs up from ex Matt James, who is fully on board with ABC's choice.

"Those are the type of women that should be in consideration for a Bachelorette role," he said on Watch What Happens Live. "She's bold, she's courageous, and she stands up for what she believes in."

And she's definitely looking forward to being The Bachelorette. "I’m ready to find love,” Katie said on the After the Rose finale special. "And not just the temporary kind—I’m talking forever, my husband. And I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me.”

The Bachelorette 2021: Where is Katie filming?

Due to the pandemic, Katie's season will film entirely in one location, just like Matt's Bachelor season and Clare/Tayshia's split Bachelorette season.

Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve initially broke the news that The Bachelorette 2021 would film at the Hyatt Tamaya outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico even before Katie was officially chosen as the lead.

(SPOILER): Next season of the “Bachelorette” will begin filming in last half of March in New Mexico. No host or “Bachelorette” has been decided yet. Not 100% confirmed yet, but I’m hearing the location is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 min outside of Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/dxUKCs1jo5February 24, 2021 See more

Steve also tweeted the scoop that Katie and the cast — including the men, crew and hosts Kaitlyn and Tayshia — began quarantining last week.

The Bachelorette 2021 cast: Who are Katie's contestants?

On Facebook, ABC revealed the 34 men who are possible contestants for Katie's season of The Bachelorette. Not all of them will make it into the final cast. They range in age from 24 to 26 and the majority are white.

Two of the men were part of the group initially chosen for Clare's season: Greg (27, Edison, New Jersey) and Karl (33, Miami, Florida).

There are several former baseball players in the mix, along with a contestant from Bravo's Make Me A Supermodel. One is a widower. Another, Andrew Spencer is the cousin of former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Clay Harbor.

The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers

Since filming on Katie's season just started, there aren't too many Bachelorette spoilers yet.

Reality Steve tweeted that he has already been digging into the histories of the potential contestants.

We done! All 34 guys have been identified. You can see them on my Twitter, they’re up currently on my IG Stories, and they’re saved on my IG Highlights at: https://t.co/aYlCRLht1W. The digging has already started. A couple questionable guys in this crop. We’ll see who makes it.March 18, 2021 See more

Last season, Reality Steve learned the recipient of Matt's first impression rose (Abigail) so it's likely he'll do the same for Katie. Stay tuned!