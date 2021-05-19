Tesla Model S Plaid: Price, release date, 0-60, interior, top speed and more

The Tesla Model S Plaid isn’t your standard Model S. The Tesla Model S has always been at the forefront of what Tesla has to offer, but the Model S Plaid (and Plaid Plus) looks to take that to a new extreme.

The emphasis is on speed this time, and Tesla has proudly bragged that the Model S Plaid range is among the fastest production cars ever built. That’s on top of all the features and options that makes Tesla such a popular brand amongst EV owners. So here’s everything you need to know about the tesla Model S Plaid, including price, release date, interior and its 0-60 speed.

Tesla Model S Plaid (Standard) Release Date: August/September 2021

Price: From $114,490

Power: 3 motor, AWD

Battery range: 390 miles

0 to 60 mph: 1.99 seconds

Smarts: Autopilot, Optional FSD Autopilot upgrade, Tesla Premium connectivity

The Tesla Model S Plaid has a release date of August or September 2021, with prices starting at $114,490. The Model S Plaid Plus isn’t set to arrive until mid-2022, and will cost significantly more with price starting at $144,490.

The Model S Plaid can be purchased right now, with a non-refundable order fee of $100. The Model S Plaid Plus can only be reserved right now, but you will need to pay a $1,000 deposit to guarantee yourself one when they’re ready. But unlike the standard Plaid, this is fully refundable.

Tesla Model S Plaid: Performance and top speed

(Image credit: Tesla)

The thing that sets the Model S apart from the rest of the Model S range is its speed and power. “Beyond Ludicrous” is the term Tesla uses on its website, a reference to the Ludicrous Speed” scene from Spaceballs.

While previous Model S cars have only had two motors, the Plaid and Plaid Plus have three. This means the Model S Plaid has 1,020 horsepower, a top speed of 200 miles per hour, and can go from 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds. According to Tesla, that makes it the “quickest accelerating car in production today,"

The Model S Plaid Plus takes that even further, with 1,100 horsepower, 0-60mph in under 1.99 seconds, and the same 200 miles per hour top speed. Apparently it has the fastest 0-60 and ¼ mile acceleration of any production car ever made.

That all tracks with the Model S Plaid’s performance at the Laguna Seca racetrack in California. Unconfirmed reports claim that the car managed to set a new record by completing a full lap in 1:29:92 — the first time an EV has managed to come in under 1:30. That also beats the car’s previous time by 0.4 seconds.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla Model S Plaid: Design and features

Both Model S Plaid models appear pretty much identical to one another, and the existing Model S. Which makes sense, because on the outside they are all the same car.

You get the same old Sedan frame everyone is familiar with, with all those same options. Aerodynamics, style, a choice of 19- or 21-inch wheels, it’s all there. You also get the same 28 cubic feet of cargo space, a secure front trunk and room inside for five adults.

You get all the usual features you’d expect from a Model S . That includes the tinted glass sunroof, Sentry Mode. mobile app control, yoke steering, 22-speaker audio, wireless charging, HEPA air filtering, heated seats and steering wheel, and an array of hi-resolution displays.

(Image credit: The Kilowatts @klwtts)

Both the Tesla Model S Plaid and Plus also come with Autopilot as standard, which gives your car limited control over steering, acceleration, blind spot alerts and braking within a lane. You’re also able to add “Full Self Driving” Autopilot for an additional $10,000, which packs in lane change assist and auto navigation on the highway. It’s not full driver-free autonomy, though, so always make sure to pay attention to the road.

The Tesla Model S Plaid may also be coming with a retractable spoiler, which emphasizes just how powerful and lightweight the car is going to be. However, it's not clear whether this feature will make it to the final production model, or whether it'll be available on both Model S Plaid models.

Tesla Model S Plaid: Interior

The Tesla Model S Plaid includes a 12.3-inch driver display, 8-inch second row display, and the 17-inch infotainment touchscreen. That infotainment display includes a 10 teraflop gaming computer, and wireless controller compatibility.

Buyers also get a year’s free access to Tesla’s Premium Connectivity, which offers internet browsing, music streaming, ‘Careoke’, video streaming service access, live traffic and satellite-view maps.

Tesla Model S Plaid: Battery and range

(Image credit: Tesla)

The Tesla Model S Plaid is reported to have a 95kWh battery, which Tesla claims will offer up to 390 miles of range. That’s less than the long range Model S, which offers 412 miles on a single charge. However, that model isn’t nearly as fast.

Meanwhile, the Model S Plaid Plus is reported to have a 115 kWh battery, and can manage over 520 miles of range on a single charge. Which is an incredible amount of distance, and more than other Tesla cars , including the top-tier Tesla Cybertruck’s 500 mile range.

Both cars will be compatible with Tesla’s 250kW superchargers, which promises to offer 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla Model S Plaid: Outlook

The Tesla Model S Plaid and Plaid Plus don't change much about Tesla's premium sedan, but the changes that have been made are still very important. The range of the Model S Plaid is particularly impressive, and proves that despite the increased number of electric cars on the road Tesla still has them beat.

While one could argue that speed and acceleration aren't particularly important in a road car, those improvements still matter too. Not only is it another way the Tesla Model S Plaid manages to beat the competition, it also proves that you don't need to sacrifice power or speed to have an electric car. Which is more than enough to give those gasoline-fuelled sports cars a run for their money.