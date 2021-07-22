Tesla Roadster 2022: Price, release window, 0-60, range potential and more

The eagerly awaited Tesla Roadster 2022, now set for release in 2022, will feature the company’s Plaid three electric motor powertrain design when it finally comes into production, promising awesome performance as a result.

Taking inspiration from the original Tesla Roadster, which the company first launched back in 2008, the supercar has blistering, though so far unsubstantiated performance stats that include a 0-60mph time of just 1.9 seconds, a 0-100mph time of 4.2 seconds and a top speed of over 250mph.

Tesla’s Roadster 2022 follows the unveiling of its 1000bhp Tesla Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid saloons earlier this year, with the updated cars delivering better performance thanks to a new tri-motor electric setup based on the Plaid powertrain.

This, combined with better battery technology means the rejuvenated Model S is able to reach 0-60mph in 1.99 seconds. The Plaid+ flagship model is even capable of travelling over 520 miles on one charge.

Tesla Roadster 2022: Release window and pricing

Production of the Tesla Roadster 2022 is set to begin in 2022, with the base model costing $200,000. Buyers will be required to put down a payment of $50,000 to reserve their car.

Tesla also has plans for a Founders Series model, with only 1,000 being produced, which will come with a price tag of $250,000.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla Roadster 2022: Range potential, battery and performance

The Tesla Roadster 2022 will feature a 200kWh battery pack that, according to the US manufacturer, will have the potential to offer around 620 miles of range.

However, anyone tapping into the formidable performance potential of the car is unlikely to get anything near that. The powerpack will drive three electric motors – one in the front, two in the rear - which will deliver 10,000 Nm / 7,400 lb ft of torque and enable it to launch from zero to 60mph in 1.9 seconds.

The performance is slightly better than the Model S Plaid, which is hardly surprising given the Roadster’s lower, more dynamic body styling. Tesla claims the all-wheel drive Roadster will therefore be able to reach 0-100mph in 4.2 seconds and cover a quarter-mile in just 8.8 seconds. Top speed is expected to be in the region of over 250mph.

Plaid three-motor powertrain models have a distinct advantage compared to more standard models in the Tesla range though, because ‘standard’ cars only feature twin electric motors – one at the front and the other at the back.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla Roadster 2022: Design and interior

The Tesla Roadster 2022 looks every inch a supercar, with delicious lines that give a clear indication of what the 2+2 sports model should be capable of delivering.

The second-generation Roadster was first unveiled back in 2017 and was initially expected to begin production during 2021, but has experienced similar delays to the Model 3 saloon. The overall look of the design hasn’t changed much during the last three years or so though.

Despite its supercar status, the Tesla Roadster’s interior will feature seating for four. Although, judging by the design, roominess for the rear occupants looks to be somewhat snug at best. Especially because of that dramatically angled roofline.

(Image credit: Tesla)

However, the car is likely to feel slightly more spacious thanks to a removable glass roof section. That’s above the front seats and can be lifted out and stored in the trunk. Staying with the interior, the concept indicates that there’s a large touchscreen that covers the area from the top of the dashboard down to the center console.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously hinted that there will be a range of trim options available, over and above that found on the base model specification. In typically overblown fashion, Musk has also suggested in his colourful Tweet timeline that there will be a SpaceX package featuring rocket thrusters, which could deliver an additional twist to the potent design package.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla Roadster 2022: Special features

Any new Tesla model always comes with plenty of tech, and the Tesla Roadster 2022 looks to be no exception. Aside from those, ahem, rocket thrusters, the sports car will feature the company’s latest incarnation of its Autopilot driving technology, a raft of surround cameras offering 360-degree visibility up to 250 meters away and a crop of ultrasonic sensors.

A dozen of these sensors will be able to detect hard and soft objects, while the car’s forward-facing radar can continue to function through an array of adverse conditions. That includes heavy rain, fog and dust.

Tesla’s Roadster will likely also feature over-the-air software updates, allowing performance, autonomous features and numerous safety systems to be updated dynamically. As you would expect from the manufacturer.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla Roadster 2022: Outlook

It’s been a long time coming, but the second generation Tesla Roadster 2022 is getting closer to emerging from the company’s American headquarters in California - even if it’s currently held up in a logjam of other production headaches for the Fremont-based manufacturing facility.

Good things take time, and given that the car has been developed from scratch, unlike the original Tesla Roadster that was based on a Lotus chassis, the continued delays in its development are hardly surprising. But while the headline-grabbing power and performance figures are impressive, they’re currently just that. Time will tell if the car manages to live up to the hype.