Tesla Model S Plaid may have retractable spoiler — here's your first look

A Tesla Model S Plaid prototype has been spotted out in the real world, and it appears to pack a retractable spoiler in the trunk (via Electrek).

While that’s not exactly uncommon on high-end sports cars, it’s a new feature for Tesla. And it’s inclusion suggests that the Model S Plaid is going to be able to handle some serious speeds.

Though we already knew that. Tesla has already announced that the model S Plaid has a top speed of 200mph, and can go from 0-60mph in 1.99 seconds. That’s with 390 miles of range, though the Plaid Plus does all that with over 520 miles of range. So it’s a very impressive vehicle.

(Image credit: Electrek)

It makes sense that Tesla would be trying to break some track records, and is often spotted at Laguna Seca Raceway in California testing car performance. It’s here that the retracting spoiler was first spotted.

BREAKING: Tesla is CURRENTLY attempting lap records in a couple of Model S Plaid (possibly a Plaid+) prototypes at Laguna Seca Raceway!They just secured a 1:30:XX (unconfirmed time)This is a developing story - more photos and videos to follow.

The red one has an adjustable wing built into the trunk!#Tesla #ModelSRefresh #Plaid #LagunaSeca #LapRecord

This is presumably a prototype model, so there’s no guarantee that the retractable spoiler will make it to the final production Model S Plaid or Plaid Plus. But we are still a few months away from the launch of the standard Plaid model, which is due to start arriving in August or September of this year. A lot could change between now and then.

Likewise, the Plaid Plus isn’t expected to arrive until mid-2022, which means there’s even more time for Tesla to make changes to the design. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to say which is more likely. Both cars are very powerful, and Tesla has been bragging about how they’re among the fastest production cars ever made.

(Image credit: The Kilowatts @klwtts)

If any Tesla models are going to need spoilers, it would be the Model S Plaid and Plaid Plus. And a retractable spoiler that only comes out when needed would certainly match the company’s luxury aesthetic. The fact that it’s already in use on other high-end sports cars just means that this tech has proven to work.

Prices for the Model S Plaid start from $114,490, and $144,490 for the Model S Plaid Plus. Both cars have tri-motor all wheel drive, and all the usual luxury features you’d expect from a Tesla - including Autopilot, optional FSD Autopilot, three interior hi-resolution displays , a Yoke steering wheel, a 22-speaker audio system, a tinted glass roof, and more.