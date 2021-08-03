Team USA vs Spain men's basketball live stream: Olympics channels, start time and how to watch online

Group play is over and the Team USA vs Spain live stream is happening right now. But while Kevin Durant and his team ride in with a wave of momentum, this may not be a blowout like either of the team's previous wins (against Iran and the Czech Republic) were.

Team USA vs Spain channel, start time When: Team USA vs. Spain is starting at 12:40 a.m. ET on August 3 with a rebroadcast at 6 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, or on tape-delay on NBC SN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Spain's team, thanks to superstar talent including Marc and Pau Gasol, Ricky Rubio and Rudy Fernandez, is not to be looked past. After all, they took the silver in 2008 and 2012.

That said, now that Team USA is warmed up, it's likely going to be hard to stop, even without big names like LeBron James. USA walks into this game off a dominant victory, beating the Czech Republic team 119-84 on Saturday. This is a knockout round game, where the winner goes on to face the winner of Australia vs Argentina. The winner of that semi-finals game goes for the gold, while the loser will contest for the bronze.

Not to look past Spain, but the Australian team is one of a few concerns on the horizon at the moment. The USA team dropped an exhibition match to Australia, 91-83, but that was before they managed to find their flow. But who will lead the squad in this Team USA basketball live stream from the Tokyo Olympics?

It may well be Durant, whose performance against the Czech Republic made him Team USA's all-time leading Olympic scorer (for the men's side). Jayson Tatum had a huge performance on Saturday, with 27 points (a team high) off of 16 shots. That includes going five for six behind the three-point arc.

And if you want to talk impressive: Team USA hit 20 three-point shots (more than twice the eight that their opponents scored). Oh, and Team USA scored 72 points in 20 minutes, which is good no matter who you're facing (save for the Washington Generals).

Oh, and you're also going to need to pay for Peacock if you want to watch live.

How to watch Team USA vs Spain live streams from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA vs Spain live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs Spain live streams in the US

Unless you have a cable account and can watch on NBCOlympics.com, you'll need NBC's streaming service Peacock to see the Team USA vs Spain live streams at 12:40 a.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. PT.

For the tape-delayed streams at 6 p.m. ET, you'll want NBC SN, which is included in the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Team USA vs Spain live streams in the UK

The game will most likely be available on the new service Discovery Plus, and at around 5:40 p.m. BST. Discovery Plus has bought the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs Spain live streams in Canada

The Olympics continue to confuse for those following along in Canada.

TSN may be your best bet, as its schedule lists Olympic coverage from Midnight on, on TSN1 or TSN4. Sportsnet's coverage doesn't list Basketball as one of the sports it will cover.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch USA vs Spain live streams in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the USA vs Spain for free on the network’s 7Plus streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Team USA vs Spain live streams should begin around 2:40 p.m. AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.