Taylor Swift reveals surprise new album Folklore — how to stream it

Taylor Swift new album release date Folklore drops tonight at midnight ET, technically on Friday, July 24.

It's been a cruel summer (entire year, tbh), but the surprise announcement of Taylor Swift's new album Folklore shows that we really can have nice things sometimes — even in the midst of an unprecedented worldwide pandemic.

Swift revealed the existence of the surprise album on Instagram. As usual, she began by posting cryptic Instagram photos with a new aesthetic to mark a new era. The black and white photos depict Swift in a forest (not out of the woods). Then, she followed those with posts announcing the release of eighth studio album, Folklore, at midnight ET Friday, July 24, and the track list of 16 songs that she "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

At midnight, Swift will also drop a music video for track 2, "Cardigan," which she wrote and directed. She also did her own hair and makeup. Masks were worn, social distancing practiced and the proceedings were overseen by a health inspector.

(Easter Egg-hunting Swifties will know all too well that that the date 7/24 adds up to 13, Swift's lucky number.)

In the announcement, Swift wrote, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise!"

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23bJuly 23, 2020

Those plans included Loverfest, an international tour featuring music from her latest album, Lover. Instead, like many other musicians, Swift was forced to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Swift's City of Lover concert, which took place in September 2019 in Paris, was broadcast on ABC. Many Swifties figured that they'd have to wait until at least the fall (when the superstar usually releases new albums) for anything new. But, as Swift herself said: Surprise!

"Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," she said.

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift wrote in her announcement "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."

Folklore track list

In her social media posts, Swift also revealed Folklore's track list and collaborators, including Bon Iver, The National guitarist Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. She also credited engineers Laura Sisk and Jon Low and mixers Low and Serban Ghenea, as well as photographer Beth Garrabant.

There are 16 songs on the regular edition of Folklore, while the eight deluxe CDs and eight vinyl records will include the bonus track "the lakes."

Here's the full track list:

The 1 Cardigan The Last Great American Dynasty Exile (ft. Bon Iver) My Tears Ricochet Mirrorball Seven August This Is Me Trying Illicit Affairs Invisible String Mad Woman Epiphany Betty Peace Hoax Bonus The Lakes (Deluxe edition bonus track)

How to listen to Taylor Swift's Folklore

The regular edition of TS8, Folklore, will be available on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The deluxe edition CDs and vinyl records can be purchased at store.taylorswift.com.