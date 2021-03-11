Target PS5 restock expected today — how to snag your console

Did you miss the last Target PS5 restock? Well, we have some good news: reports indicate that another PS5 restock is coming today (March 11).

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have received photos of what appear to be next-gen consoles that Target is readying for sale. PS5 restock could come back in as soon as this morning.

These internal photos and communications were allegedly sent by Target employees and indicate that the Target PS5 restock will focus mostly on the $499 console with very limited quantities of the PS5 Digital Edition.

PS5: $499 @ Target

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Earlier this week, we heard that Target PS5 restock was happening on Monday. While there was some stock available on Tuesday, it was very limited and most shoppers couldn't even add the console to their shopping cart.

It's expected that todays PS5 restock will have more inventory available. In addition to the PS5, Target is also expected to have Xbox Series X restock. So given all of this, you may be wondering what can you do now to prepare?

Create a Target account: Increase your chances

One thing you can do now to save time is to create a Target.com account (if you don't already have one). Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go, so if you happen to get a PS5 console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase. If consoles are in-store only, you'll still be able to use your Target account for other restock events.