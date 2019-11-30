Switch Lite Cyber Monday deal throws in $25 of Amazon credit

What's better than the portability (and adorable design) of the Nintendo Switch Lite? Getting free money with your Switch Lite when you buy it through Amazon, which has as many Cyber Monday deals as the Switch has excellent indie games.
While we wish this console would get actual sale pricing, using the code 'UUDDLRLRBA' to get $25 in Amazon credit with a Switch Lite purchase is still a compelling offer for the handheld-only Switch.
Switch Lite with $25 free Amazon credit (code 'UUDDLRLRBA')
You can buy whatever you want with $25 in Amazon money. That could chop a good portion of of a AAA game like Luigi's Mansion, or it could get you a Nintendo's Switch Lite carrying case.View Deal
Per our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we like this console's great design, which offers an easier-to-grip texture than the pricier Switch. Of course, you can't connect it to a TV set, but some of the folks at the Tom's Guide office play their Switches only in handheld mode as it is, so that's not necessarily a tradeoff.
Also, since the Joy-Cons are permanently affixed, there's no dreaded Joy-Con drift to worry about.
Cyber Monday deals: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: Countdown to Cyber Monday deals
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles