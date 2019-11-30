Switch Lite Cyber Monday deal throws in $25 of Amazon credit

What's better than the portability (and adorable design) of the Nintendo Switch Lite? Getting free money with your Switch Lite when you buy it through Amazon, which has as many Cyber Monday deals as the Switch has excellent indie games.

While we wish this console would get actual sale pricing, using the code 'UUDDLRLRBA' to get $25 in Amazon credit with a Switch Lite purchase is still a compelling offer for the handheld-only Switch.

Switch Lite with $25 free Amazon credit (code 'UUDDLRLRBA')

You can buy whatever you want with $25 in Amazon money. That could chop a good portion of of a AAA game like Luigi's Mansion, or it could get you a Nintendo's Switch Lite carrying case.View Deal

Per our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we like this console's great design, which offers an easier-to-grip texture than the pricier Switch. Of course, you can't connect it to a TV set, but some of the folks at the Tom's Guide office play their Switches only in handheld mode as it is, so that's not necessarily a tradeoff.

Also, since the Joy-Cons are permanently affixed, there's no dreaded Joy-Con drift to worry about.