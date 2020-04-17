Stunning PS5 design blends PlayStation’s past and future

We're still waiting for the PS5 console design to be revealed by Sony. But in the meantime, we can enjoy some unofficial takes on the PS5's case, and this latest one combines parts of the PS4 and DualSense controller to make one sleek-looking machine.

Made by Jermaine " Concept Creator " Smit (via LetsGoDigital ), these renders use the design of the DualSense controller as a basis for the color palette and lines of the PS5 console itself. Smit then created this three-layered design, which looks similar to the PS4 Pro except with a cutout where the disc drive is located, highlighted in the same blue lighting found on the DualSense.

Smit has previously made a different render of the PS5, but this most recent one has been modified to better reflect the two-tone color scheme of the DualSense controller, which is a major departure from the DualShock style controllers of the PS4 and earlier consoles both in design and features.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

Of course if you don't like the black and white version of the PS5, Smit has designed an all-black version, the traditional PlayStation color scheme. Sony has previously sold white consoles and black consoles (and grey in the case of the original PlayStation), but it's not mixed them together before. We will have to wait and see if it's going to sell any single color consoles, or if you'll only be able to purchase something like this concept two-color style.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

Microsoft has already shown us pretty much everything for the Xbox Series X design and specs, but all we know about Sony's new design for sure is what the new DualSense controller looks like. Both sides of the upcoming console war have shown us their internal specs too, with the Xbox offering more power but the PS5 theoretically offering a greater variety of immersive features outside of just graphics.

(Image credit: Concept Creator)

We're hoping to see both consoles launch before the end of the year, likely around November is the previous generations' release pattern is anything to go by. The coronavirus pandemic does have people worried about delays to the hardware or the accompanying launch titles, but both sides seem confident for now that they can still hit their release target.