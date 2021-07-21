Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date, cast and everything we know so far

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is the most anticipated animated comic book movie in forever. But how much longer do we have to wait for the sequel to 2018’s Oscar winner for best animated feature? And what's going to happen in the film?

Well, plenty of more interesting takes on Spider-Man are a certainty given its title, but there’s still plenty of clues sprinkled around that help paint a clearer picture. Plus, the live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home is likely to feature the multiple versions of Spidey, so it feels like Spider-Verse is more canonical than ever.

Inspired heavily by Dan Slott’s original 2014 comic run, the original Spider-Verse animated feature quickly swung its way into the hearts of audiences everywhere thanks to its great mix of humour, inspiring themes and eye-grabbingly vibrant visuals.

Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, including its release date, cast and the latest characters confirmed to appear.

Spider-Verse 2 now has three directors, with the previously-reported Joaquim Dos Santos now joined by Kemp Powers (Soul, One Night in Miami) and Justin K. Thompson (Spider-Verse 1).

Animated features might demand long development cycles compared to live-action films, but that hasn’t stopped the big wigs over at Sony Pictures from locking in an official Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 release date. Should all things go to plan, we can expect to see Mile Morales and friends return on October 7, 2022.

The previously-announced April 8, 2022 date was pushed back because of the series of Covid-19 related movie delays. That date came courtesy of the Spider-Verse Twitter account this past November, complete with a GIF that offers more than a few clues about which new Spider-Man characters to expect (more on that later). The date was further cemented when one half of writer-director duo Christopher Miller also tweeted it out, along with the statement: “we’re coming back”.

Sony is yet to reveal the release date for any of the teased spin-off movies also currently in development, but a Hollywood Reporter published in November 2018 revealed that Sony was strongly interested in an all-female adventure starring the alternate universe Spider-Gwen. With that said, though, don’t expect it to arrive before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 in 2022.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 trailer speculation

Considering Spider-Verse 2's October 2022 release date, it would be very hard to guess when its trailer would come out. The upcoming Sony Spider-Man movies, Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home are coming in late 2021, way too soon for a trailer for an October Spider-Man movie. The same could be said for Morbius, due on January 28, 2022.

That said, we could imagine getting something like an end-credits scene that riffs on Spider-Verse 2 at the end of No Way Home, considering how it may deal with multiversal logic.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 cast

The first Into the Spider-Verse wasn’t short of memorable characters, so it stands to reason that the sequel will see the debut of even more. However, in terms of the returning cast, expect to see Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld reprise their roles as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey respectively. Also returning will be Brian Tee Henry and Luna Lauren Velez and Miles’ mum and dad.

But what about a villain to face off against Miles and the gang? Well, one of the original film’s co-director’s Rodney Rothman told Screen Rant back in April that Katheryn Han’s Dock Ock would have a much bigger role. He stated: “We definitely think of Liv as someone who is not gone from the story,” which suggests she’ll no longer playing second fiddle to someone like Kingpin as before.

Still, Sony has remained quiet as to whether Ock will ascend to be the new Spiderverse crew’s central big bad, but do expect to see more of her. As for any other villains, Tombstone, Scorpion and Green Goblin all survived the first movie, so there’s a chance they’ll crop up again.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 plot

In an interview with Vanity Fair, producer Amy Pascal revealed that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will focus on the relationship between Miles and Gwen.

Pascal has also noted that a Spider-Women spin-off (written by Bek Smith) is coming. We expect Spider-Verse 2 to put things in motion for that movie. Its leads will be Spider-Gwen, Cindy Moon (Silk) and Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman).