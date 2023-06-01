7 best shows like Ted Lasso on Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu

Ted Lasso has attracted fans across the world with its heartwarming tale of the power of teamwork. The Apple TV show mashes up a number of screen tropes, from lovable underdogs to fish-out-of-water outsiders to found families. Yet, Ted Lasso has managed to weave together these themes with grace, gentle humor and great performances.

The eponymous character, played by Jason Sudeikis, originated as a marketing bit but somehow became one of the pandemic’s most beloved figures for his positive attitude and never-say-quit determination. Now, with the series seemingly at an end after the Ted Lasso season 3 finale , (no official word yet), you may have a Ted Lasso-sized hole in your streaming entertainment schedule (and heart).

We’ve rounded up seven shows like Ted Lasso to watch as you mourn, self-soothe and wait for a spinoff.

Friday Night Lights

(Image credit: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo)

This show about a different kind of football has so many of the same components as Ted Lasso. It’s about a sports team, led by a coach with a gift for making inspiring speeches. In the locker room and on the field, outsized egos clash; outside of it, players and staff grapple with complicated family relationships and romance.

If you think Ted could deliver a rousing pep talk, just wait until you listen to Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler). Or, for that matter, a quieter aside from his wise wife, Tami (Connie Britton). Ted’s “BELIEVE” mantra is good, but you’ll feel like you can conquer anything — whether it’s a defensive line, a devastating injury or just one of life’s many everyday frustrations — after repeating “Clear eyes, full hearts: Can’t lose.”

Watch on Netflix , Prime Video , Peacock or Hulu

Welcome to Wrexham

(Image credit: Patrick McElhenneyFX Networks)

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have been dubbed the “real-life Ted Lasso” because of their bid to buy the Wrexham club and turn it around. But — this is stranger than fiction — neither inspired or influenced the other. The Wrexham endeavor (and accompanying docuseries) and the comedy basically developed at the same time.

Still, in subject matter and tone, the docuseries feels like a twin to the fictional show. It follows a down-and-out team in the depths of the English football league system. Instead of a bumbling American coach entering the fray, you’ve got Hollywood stars with big pockets and loads of charm. But one thing is the same: extremely loyal longtime fans who hit the pubs dreaming of promotion, glory and brighter futures.

Watch on Hulu

Cobra Kai

(Image credit: Netflix)

The eventual triumph of the underdog is a tale as old as time, and one that’s been retold in countless ways. Ted Lasso does it with a struggling English Premier League club; Cobra Kai does it with bullied teens in the San Fernando Valley.

The sequel series to the Karate Kid movies focuses on the first film’s villain: Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Thirty years later, he’s a go-nowhere loser, while nemesis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) is a successful car dealer. When Johnny’s neighbor Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) asks for help learning to fight, Johnny decides to re-open his old dojo Cobra Kai. His students aren’t tough at first, but using unconventional methods, he rouses them to believe they can compete in the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Watch on Netflix

GLOW

(Image credit: Netflix)

The female wrestlers of GLOW don’t get a lot of respect, credit or support. The same could be said of the show itself, since Netflix unceremoniously canceled it after reversing an order for a fourth and final season. Can you tell we’re still salty about it?

Like Ted Lasso, GLOW features a group of athletes with a range of personal and professional issues. Ruth (Alison Brie) is a failed actress who had an affair with the husband of her best friend Debbie (Betty Gilpin). They both wind up joining the fledgling Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, where they soon discover that they’ll need to team up with each other and the rest of the women to become a success. Oh, and Roy Kent’s curmudgeonly ways are nothing to that of director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron).

Watch on Netflix

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Like GLOW, A League of Their Own puts the spotlight on women in a sport traditionally played by men. And the series reboot of the classic movie has the same uplifting messages about belief, grit and teamwork as Ted Lasso.

With many male baseball players fighting in World War II, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League steps in to keep the pastime going. Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) joins the Rockford Peaches, where she experiences a sexual awakening. Meanwhile, Black pitcher Max Chapman (Chanté Adams) scrambles to find a way to play, period.

Watch on Prime Video

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

A team of misfits? Check. A coach grappling with some inner demons? Check. A big game with everything on the line? Check. An emphasis on teamwork? Check times a million! The entire Mighty Ducks franchise has a ton in common with Ted Lasso.

In the sequel series, the Ducks are the junior hockey powerhouse cutting enthusiastic-but-less capable players like Evan Morrow (Brady Noon). His mom (Lauren Graham) isn’t having it and decides to form a team of underdogs. They need a coach, though, she seeks out Gordon Bombay (Emilion Estevez), who formerly led the Ducks to glory. Now a despondent ice rink owner, he will have to dig deep within himself to reignite his love of the sport.

Watch on Disney Plus

Scrubs

(Image credit: RGR Collection / Alamy Stock Photo)

While Scrubs has nothing to do with sports, it does come from the pen of Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. It also features an ensemble cast of lovable misfits who coalesce into one big messy family. The narrator/protagonist, intern J.D. (Zach Braff), and attending physician Dr. Cox (John C. McKinley) have a relationship somewhat similar to Jamie Tartt/Roy Kent — sometimes antagonistic, sometimes mentoring, always banter-filled.

Just like the Richmond Greyhounds, the rest of the hospital staff have their unique personalities and quirks. You’ve got neurotic intern Elliot (Sarah Chalke), high-spirited Turk (Donald Faison), stubborn nurse Carla (Judy Reyes) and the deadpan Janitor (Neil Flynn). No matter what pranks, hijinks and misunderstandings take place, they’ve got each other’s backs.

Watch on Hulu