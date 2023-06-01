You’ll enjoy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse a lot more if you know this one thing

When I saw Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse at a fantastic Dolby Cinema presentation screening last night, I didn't need Spidey-sense to know my friends in attendance felt a bit confused about what they were seeing. And I knew exactly why, too.

While Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a great movie, it's not exactly the film that's been advertised. Why's that? Well, if you saw Fast X, you'll probably have an inkling about what I mean, because the two share a similar construct.

That's because Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the first half of a two-part movie, and it's been that way for a long time now.

Back in December 2021, when Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped the first look video at Across the Spider-Verse, the very end of the trailer featured a "Part One" title card. A lot of stuff has happened since then, so you're excused if you forgot. Here's that clip:

Then, in April 2022, Sony revealed that Across The Spider-Verse's sequel will not simply be named "Part Two." Instead, as Deadline reported from CinemaCon, the movie is called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The third Spider-Verse movie is due March 29, 2024. So we have less than a year to wait, and you can use that time to go back and watch all the Spider-Man movies online again.

Sony changing the titles may have left people believing the two films aren't as deeply interlinked, but that's not the case.

All of this information, I promise you, will help you while watching Across The Spider-Verse. Below, I'll give a spoiler-free analysis of what you should know before heading to the theater.

Analysis: Across The Spider-Verse leaves you needing more

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

The second Spider-Verse movie throws Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) into a ton of trouble, as we learn Sony's version of the multiverse is as dense and full of chaos as Marvel's. But as I watched the movie, understanding kicked in from the scriptwriting classes I took in college.

I quickly noted that the movie was still 'setting up' a lot of its story pretty late in the game, constantly introducing additional characters and concepts. By a certain point in most movies, that shouldn't be happening. You should be reaching the culmination of the plot.

That's how I knew that cross the Spider-Verse would end in a massive cliffhanger. And I could tell my friends weren't as well informed — confirmed by audible gasps as the credits started to roll.

Yes, Across the Spider-Verse ends with an interesting reveal that will leave you wanting more. The cliffhanger isn't nearly as huge as the "how are they going to get out of this one?" ending from Fast X I referenced earlier, but it's still one that will have you googling the Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse release date.

As I noted above, it's set for March 29th, 2024.