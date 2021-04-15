Sony PS5 restock happening today — here's how to get your console

After holding its first PS5 restock since March on Tuesday (April 13), Sony Direct will be offering customers eager to score a PS5 a second chance today (April 15) at 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT.

The news was first broken by PS5 tracker Wario64, who received an official email from Sony itself confirming that a second PS5 restock is indeed planned for this week at Sony Direct. And it's now just hours away.

Sony Direct PS5 restock

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

During Tuesday's restock, Sony Direct at first had an invite-only PS5 drop (info below on how to get yourself onto the invite list) but later in the day it opened the floodgates and allowed anyone into the queue to buy a console.

We don't yet know if today's PS5 restock will follow the same pattern, but it's likely that the first wave will be reserved exclusively for people fortunate enough to be on Sony's VIP restock list, and then a second wave open to all will follow.

Read on below for all the tips you need to be successful in this latest Sony Direct PS5 restock.

How to get notifications from Sony Direct

In order to get exclusive invites from Sony Direct, you'll want to have an active Sony Direct account and make sure you have notifications set to "yes." Creating a Sony Direct account is easy. You can sign up via this link here. Once you've set up an account, you'll want to add your address and billing info. Having this info on file will make things easier should you manage to get a PS5 console in your cart.

To turn on notifications from Sony Direct, you'll want to sign into your account, click on "My Profile," and then click the "edit" button from your profile page. You'll then be redirected to a new account settings page. From within that page, choose "notifications" from the left column and then make sure you opt-in to receive news and special offers from Sony.

Keep in mind this trick doesn't guarantee you'll get an invite in time for Tuesday's PS5 drop, but it should increase your chances for the next exclusive Sony Direct PS5 restock event.

How to get a PS5 if you didn't receive an invite

The last time Sony held an invite-only PS5 restock was back in mid-March. Minutes after the invite-only event wrapped up, Sony Direct opened a PS5 queue for the general public. We can't guarantee they'll do this again today, but times are rough, and if you want a PS5, it doesn't hurt to be online after the 12 p.m. PT event is over. Of course, you can bookmark our page and we'll keep you updated on the latest PS5 restock news from Sony Direct and all major U.S. retailers.

What to do once you're in the queue

Once you're on the virtual queue, you'll be given an estimated wait time. All wait times vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). It usually requires that you select a radio box. As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you could forfeit your place in line.