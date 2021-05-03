Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak just revealed two huge upgrades

We’ve been hearing that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive this summer, with estimates between May and July. Now screenshots from a leaked marketing video highlight the foldable’s possible key features.

The images below come from @TheGalox_ – a leaker with a history on matters Samsung – and give us our first (not-so-clear) look at what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will look like, with a more angular design that could just as well be Sony as Samsung.

(Image credit: @TheGalox_)

More important than the looks are the features, and the leaked images show two additions that have been rumored for some time. First, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could include the company’s first under-screen camera as previously predicted. When opened up, you’ll have the whole of the device’s extended tablet screen to play with, with no distracting notch or pinhole camera in the way.

(Image credit: @TheGalox_)

Secondly, with the rumored demise of the Galaxy Note family, it’s expected that Samsung will attempt to bring the S Pen to the Galaxy Fold line. That’s revealed with another screenshot from the video, showing the phone wedged open for a video call with the S Pen primed to take notes.

(Image credit: @TheGalox_)

You’ll note that the tip of the S Pen looks a bit more rounded than what we’re used to, which is unsurprising given the internal foldable screen of the Galaxy Z Fold series is less robust than your average device. Still, Samsung clearly seems confident in the display’s ability to withhold the pokes and prods of this modified S Pen if it’s a major selling point in the marketing video.

Where the S Pen will live when not in use is a bit of a mystery. Apparently Samsung won’t be docking it within the device as it did with the Note handsets of old, because the company wants to introduce dust and water resistance to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The optional S Pen support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra was aided by a $70 case with a stylus slot, but it’s clearly not the most elegant solution.

The consensus is that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive in July, and the presence of this purported marketing video makes us think that the device may be unveiled a bit earlier than that. That would give some credence to Bloter’s report that the handset would launch in May, although the same article predicts the device will fold twice – a longstanding rumor that seems to be officially dead in the water for this generation with the release of these images.