Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leak just confirmed a huge upgrade

If last week’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks sounded a bit too good to be true, then you’ll be pleased to hear that the biggest improvement — a much larger screen when closed — has been confirmed by the upcoming handset’s firmware.

The leaked firmware, analysed by XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach in a hugely detailed Twitter thread, points to an aspect ratio of 25:9 for the front facing screen. That’s an unusual figure, but exactly the same as the long and thin dimensions of the Galaxy Fold when closed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Release date, price, specs and leaks

These are the best phones right now

For reference, the original Galaxy Fold had a more normal sounding 21:9 aspect ratio for its front screen, but the cover display sat as a strange island on the front, with the kind of bezels we thought were long confined to the history books. Compare the photo of the original Galaxy Fold below with renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the top of the page, and you’ll instantly see why this is such an exciting improvement, both for aesthetics and usability.

That's about it for camera. Now onto other things I randomly found! Processors. We have the sdm8250 which is both Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+. I also see Exynos 990 BUT no newer chip. This means whatever chip Samsung uses, it's based off the 990. pic.twitter.com/iAirV1EvN7July 18, 2020

The whole thread is worth a read, but here’s a handful of other highlights. For starters, you’ll be able to take photos with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 closed, using the front screen as a viewfinder. If you don’t mind looking a bit ridiculous, you’ll also be able to take selfies using the main camera with the device unfolded (the internal screen will switch off in this use case).

Pro Video mode will now let you pick which audio source you want to record from – be it the front mic, back mic, both, or an external source via USB or Bluetooth. Videos can now be taken in the 21:9 aspect ratio all the way up to 8K, and Single Take – Samsung’s method for capturing multiple shots at once to give you extra choice – can be set anywhere between 5 and 15 seconds.

All in all, the Galaxy Fold 2 is shaping up pretty nicely. Along with the above, rumors point to a Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered device with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage. The screens should support a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple camera array is reportedly backed by two selfie lenses.

It’s coming very soon. Samsung has its next Unpacked event scheduled for August 5, where the Fold 2 will likely at least get a sneak preview alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Watch 3.