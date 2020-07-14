Mother of all Galaxy Fold 2 leaks reveals screen size, specs, cameras and battery

While the Galaxy Note 20 is garnering most of the attention toward Samsung right now, the Galaxy Fold 2 remains a highly-anticipated device that we know comparatively little about.

Although reports over the last week have indicated that the Fold 2 won't show at Samsung's August 5 Unpacked event, a slate of specs have just leaked, courtesy of Korea's ETNews (by way of PhoneArena) that provides a clearer picture of how the Fold 2 might end up.

Galaxy Fold 2 displays

First off, it seems as though both the Galaxy Fold's internal and external displays will grow in size. The external one will see the biggest difference, going from a measly 4.3 inches in the original model to 6.23 inches in the upcoming one, while the main screen will reportedly go from 7.3 to 7.7 inches, perhaps thanks to the removal of the first-generation Fold's large camera notch.

Expect the next Fold's display to see an upgrade in technology as well as size. ETNews reports Ultra Thin Glass, which first debuted on the Galaxy Z Flip, will make it to the Galaxy Fold 2, as well as a 120Hz maximum refresh rate, like what's in the Galaxy S20 series and soon, the Galaxy Note 20 as well. It's unknown if the new Note's long-rumored LTPO technology, which allows for a fully dynamic refresh rate and thus more efficient power draw, will be included on the Fold 2.

Galaxy Fold 2 specs and battery

In terms of power and memory, Samsung could opt for the Snapdragon 865 Plus — a new chipset recently revealed by Qualcomm, that offer slightly better performance than the ordinary 865 in most flagship Android products. That'll reportedly be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage; a 512GB option may also be offered.

The Fold 2 will reportedly carry separate batteries for each side, combining for a total capacity of 4,365mAh. This is a bit of surprise, considering that the original Galaxy Fold has a 4,380 mAh battery.

Galaxy Fold 2 cameras

ETNews reports that Samsung will skip the 108-megapixel primary sensor for the upcoming Fold, opting instead for a more conventional 12-MP main lens, another 12-MP camera for ultrawide shots, and a 64-MP telephoto that would likely employ cropping for zoom. This is exactly the same stack you'll find on the base Galaxy S20. There will also be 10-MP front-facing cameras at the tops of both displays, so you'll be able to take selfies whether the phone is folded up or not.

Not the only Samsung foldables coming

While the Galaxy Fold 2 looks enticing from these leaked specs, it's worth pointing out that it's far from the only foldable Samsung will offer. There's also the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which we do expect to see at the Unpacked event in a few weeks' time, as well as a cheaper version of the Fold 2, tentatively called the Galaxy Fold Lite, that we know the least about. This model could replace the Fold 2's external display with a strip for notifications, and pack fewer cameras as well.

Add it all up and, well, that's a lot of folding Samsung phones, and a busy second half of the year for Galaxy-branded devices. We look forward to getting a peek at some of them at Samsung's unveiling on August 5.