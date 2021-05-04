Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks stunning in most accurate renders yet

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 is poised for a summer debut, and we finally know what the refreshed foldable will look like. No one expected Samsung to deviate from the clamshell design, which sets the Galaxy Z Flip apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 2 — and it hasn't. But there are a handful of design improvements, as well as the inevitable upgrade to the innards to look forward to.

Leaked official images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 slipped out over the weekend, showing off a striking new design. The pictures aren't the best quality, so LetsGoDigital's in-house designer, Giuseppe Spinelli, has mocked up some renders based on the leaks to give us a better look.

The camera housing was initially speculated to ape the Samsung Galaxy S21, but even the recently refined renders missed the target. As it turns out, the revamped Galaxy Z Flip 3 boasts the familiar two-tone aesthetic of the Google Pixel 2. Samsung tipster Ice Universe noted the change is to accommodate the increased external screen size, and serves a more 'practical' purpose than the Pixel 2's contrasted color.

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli/ LetsGoDigital)

The handset is reportedly launching in a whopping eight different colors, including green, black, beige, violet, white, gray, dark blue and pink. We got a peek at four of them in the leaked promo materials, although they err on the more conservative side of beige, green, and gray, with the violet thrown in for good measure so it's not too drab.

The renders do a great job of showing off the Galaxy Z Flip 3's dual cameras and 1.83-inch cover display — a step up from the Galaxy Z Flip's 1.1-inch front panel. The bolstered frame we've heard about isn't something that will necessarily be visible on the device, but if it does incorporate it, the foldable will be much more robust than its predecessor.

The biggest let down for fans will probably be the lack of a third camera on the front. Samsung is sticking to the original Flip's formula, which allows for the larger display panel, so it's not all bad news. The increased display size is one of the biggest visible improvements from the original, and looks set to be useful for reading messages and controling music. The tiny display on the Galaxy Z Flip is more of a novelty that can't do much more than display notifications, so we'd appreciate the upgrade.

We're still a few months out from the July Unpacked event. But Samsung is notorious for its products leaking in full before their official unveiling, so expect more to come.