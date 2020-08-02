Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs just fully leaked — here's what you get

We're only days away from what should be the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on August 5. But that hasn't stopped the smartwatch's full specs from hitting the internet early.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass posted the Watch 3's spec sheet on Twitter, revealing full dimensions and internals for both the 45mm and 41mm LTE models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) Colors Mystic Black, Mystic Silver (case); Black Leather (band) Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze (case); Black Leather, Pink Leather (band) Band Large: 22 x 130 x 9.4 mm; Small: 20 x 115 x 9.4mm Large: 22 x 130 x 9.4 mm; Small: 20 x 115 x 9.4mm Display 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX 1.2-inch Super AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass DX OS Wearable OS 5.5 Wearable OS 5.5 RAM/Storage 1GB RAM/8GB storage 1GB RAM/8GB storage Connectivity LT, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 LT, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 340mAh 247mAh Dimensions 45 x 46.2 x 11.11 mm 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm Weight 53g 48g Sensors 8 LED photo plenthysmography (PPG), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, Ambient Light 8 LED photo plenthysmography (PPG), Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, Ambient Light Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STF-810G 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STF-810G Materials and UI Stainless Steel 316L; 2 buttons and rotating bezel Stainless Steel 316L; 2 buttons and rotating bezel

These leaked specs are largely in line with what we've seen from previous rumors, but they do confirm some key features. Those include a proper electrocardiogram sensor (ECG) for detecting heartbeats, which is available on the latest Apple Watch models and recently came to Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2. There's also the photo plenthysmography (PPG) sensor, which should allow for blood oxygen monitoring — one of the key rumored features expected to hit the Apple Watch 6.

This leak also confirms the long-awaited return of a proper rotating bezel, which was a popular feature on the original Galaxy Watch. Both sizes of the watch will be made of stainless steel, sport Super AMOLED Gorilla Glass DX displays and pack 1GB of RAM with 8GB of storage

Aside from the obvious size difference, there are a few key distinctions between the 45mm and 41mm models. The 45mm model has a bigger 340 mAh battery compared to the smaller model's 247 mAh battery, and you'll get a different choice of colors depending on which version of the watch you opt for. The 45mm model comes in Mystic Black and Mystic Silver with a Black Leather band, while the 41mm version comes in Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze with Black Leather and Pink Leather band options.

We'll know if these specs are the real deal on August 5, when Samsung will take the wraps off the Watch 3 alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab S7. Samsung's new wearable is shaping up to be serious rival to the Apple Watch 6 in terms of both design and features, so we're looking forward to seeing how the two smartwatch titans stack up later this year.