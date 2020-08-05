Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 unveiled: Price, release date, specs and how to pre-order

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is finally here, and it does a whole lot more than tell time. Revealed alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series today (August 5), the next-generation smartwatch is outfitted with an up-to-date collection of wellness tools and a sleek design to match.

Not only is the bezeled Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 some ways slimmer than its predecessor, it’s more compelling, too. With sought-after features like trip detection, sleep tracking, and FDA-approved ECG readings, the new smartwatch is positioned to become Samsung’s most versatile wearable yet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs Starting price: $399

Display: 1.2 inches/1.4 inches

Colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White

Size: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm/45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

Battery: 247 mAh / 340 mAh

Durability: 5ATM + IP68

OS: Tizen 5.5

Features: HRM, ECG, blood pressure monitoring

Samsung’s first Galaxy Watch debuted in summer 2018 and has not received a direct refresh until now. The company launched the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in the interim, even coming out with a sequel in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 , but those catered to the fitness-first market.

The Galaxy Watch 3, on the other hand, is a lifestyle wearable that acts as an extension of your phone and also benefits from a large catalog of health features. We won’t know how well ithttps://vanilla.tools/tomsguide/articles/ stacks up against the best smartwatches (or the category-leading Apple Watch Series 5) until we conduct a full review, but here’s everything we know about Samsung’s newest wearable right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 release date is August 6, which is the same day the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale. Those interested in picking the new smartwatch will have a few sizes and variations to choose from.

$399, the starting Galaxy Watch 3 price, will get you the 41mm model in either Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze. (The latter option is Samsung’s current signature color and matches the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series).

The larger, 45mm model starts at $429 and comes in Mystic Black or Mystic Silver. It’s offered in a titanium variant as well, though that will come at a premium. And if you want your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with LTE so it can make phone calls and respond to messages when your smartphone is out of Bluetooth range, that will add to the baseline price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bezel and design

(Image credit: Future)

What we’ve looked forward to most about the Galaxy Watch 3 is the return of the rotating bezel. When we tested it during our original Samsung Galaxy Watch review, we found the physical bezel useful. Spinning the dial offered a great alternative to swiping or trying to poke at the interface with our finger.

But the original mechanism added significant heft, so Samsung slimmed down the stainless steel design of the Galaxy Watch 3. It’s 8% smaller, 14% thinner and 15% lighter than the first Galaxy Watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes with genuine leather straps that match the casing’s color, but they can be swapped for sportier bands at any time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 fitness features, sleep tracking and trip detection

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can track 40 total activities, and 7 can be tracked automatically, meaning you won’t always have to select what kind of exercise you’re doing beforehand. It will have a running coach for insights on stride and VO2 Max readings sometime after launch as well.

At home, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s fitness features mesh with the company’s entertainment devices. Using the Samsung Health app, you can cast your watch’s metrics to your Samsung TV while you’re working out.

The Galaxy Watch 3 could be a great accessory for bed, too. For its sleep tracking, Samsung partnered with the National Sleep Institute to provide Galaxy Watch 3 wearers with insight on their REM cycle, plus a morning report on quality of sleep and tips on how to improve sleep. The SpO2 sensor may be able to inform additional sleep data, but, similar to VO2 Max monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring won't work at launch.

Still, no matter where you are, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s trip detection sensors will call emergency services on your behalf when it senses you took a hard and sudden fall. Apple Watch has had this feature for a few years, so it's good to see Samsung catching up.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and ECG readings

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 runs on the Exynos 9110 chipset and packs GPS, a heart rate sensor, ECG sensor and blood pressure monitor. However, the latter sensor is not FDA-approved, and will only work in South Korea at launch.

Samsung did just get the OK on its ECG sensor, though. It might not work at launch, but users should be able to take ECG readings — which can detect signs of atrial fibrillation — soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 battery life and storage

All Galaxy Watch 3 models support 16GB RAM and an additional 8GB of internal storage for offline music playback — that’s double what the first Galaxy Watch offered.

Where the new Galaxy Watch seems to fall short of the previous model is battery life. Unlike the 4-day stamina of the original Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 3 is rated for 2 days. That’s fair for smartwatch standards (the Apple Watch 5 only gets 18 hours) and likely contributes to the slimmer design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Galaxy Watch 3 is pitched as a versatile smartwatch for those with versatile needs. The Galaxy Watch Active 2, on the other hand, might find it fits in better among best fitness trackers going forward.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 face-off answers several important questions about whether this year’s lifestyle smartwatch or last year’s workout-focused one is better for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 outlook

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is entering an increasingly crowded wearable market. There are plenty of stylish smartwatches and excellent fitness trackers to choose from these days, but if Samsung can strike the right balance between the two, it could have a winner on its hands. Or, should we say, on our wrists.

We’ll conduct a full Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review soon to see how its features and functions stack up, and we’ll look at it again when the Apple Watch 6 arrives in the fall for what’s guaranteed to be this year’s headline smartwatch showdown.