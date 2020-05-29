Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is launching soon to battle Apple Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 launch looks imminent based on a new FCC listing today for two Samsung-made smartwatch models.

In recent weeks we've seen a few hints pointing to a second Samsung Galaxy Watch, although the company has not confirmed its working on a next-generation flagship wearable. Instead we've relied on indistinct model numbers for insight, but now the FCC listing lets us know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is real — and it's likely coming soon.

As Droid Life points out, Samsung's last smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, debuted 4 days after it received an FCC certificate last summer. There's no guarantee the company is ready to take its newest wearable to market, but we could be a few days away from an official reveal.

(Image credit: FCC)

The listing provides a render of the back of the model labeled SM-R845, which reveals a 45-millimeter stainless steel case, Gorilla Glass DX display, 5ATM rating water resistance, military standard durability and on-board GPS.

A second Galaxy Watch 2 version, known as SM-R855, could sport similar specs, but with a 55-millimeter case if the last two digits of the model number are any indication.

We also know now that both new Galaxy Watch 2 models will offer LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There will probably be less costly configurations available to purchase without LTE support, though.

Based on how little we know about the Galaxy Watch 2, we thought a late summer debut alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 lineup made sense. It would help steal some thunder from the Apple Watch 6 reveal as well, which is expected to introduce sleep tracking among other new features.

But Samsung might have some wearable devices ready sooner, with a pair of fitness-focused wireless earbuds (called Galaxy Buds X or Galaxy Buds 2) allegedly close to launch, too.

When we reviewed the Galaxy Watch, it was one of the best smartwatches, so we're definitely watching the imminent reveal of its successor with a close eye.

