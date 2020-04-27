Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 leak reveals two big upgrades as launch nears

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 2 may be due to launch very soon based on recent appearances of wearable devices on a Chinese regulator's website. And you should expect major upgrades in terms of specs.

Listings for the two models of this watch were found by MySmartPrice (via SamMobile ) on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (screenshots below). This will either be the Galaxy Watch 2 or the Galaxy Watch Active 3.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The current Galaxy Watch models debuted in 2018, with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 appearing in 2019.

The two main models have the codename SM-R840 and SM-R850, which are likely to represent the two different face sizes, potentially 40mm or 44mm if this is the same size as the Galaxy Watch or 42mm or 46mm if this is the same as the Galaxy Watch Active.

The SM-R845 and SM-R855 numbered versions are thought to represent alternative connectivity options, with one pair being the WiFi-only version and the other being the LTE-enabled version.

Galaxy Watch 2: More storage, bigger battery

These watches are also said to contain 8GB of storage, which would be double the current Galaxy Watch range's 4GB storage but still only a quarter of the 32GB contained within the Apple Watch 5 . There will also be a battery capacity increase, from 247mAh to 330mAh, which will no doubt help build on the long battery life of the original watches.