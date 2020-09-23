Samsung Galaxy S20 FE last-minute leak reveals colors and full specs

Samsung is set to debut its much-hyped Galaxy S20 FE on September 23, and the leaks won't stop coming — even now. Though we already had a pretty detailed look at what to expect from the phone in the looks department, a last-minute leak from leaker Evan Blass ( @evleaks ) has revealed six new shades for the phone as well as additional specs in a recent set of tweets.

The new phone model is set to come in a cream white, red, yellowish orange, mint green, lavender, and navy blue referred to as "Cloud Navy", as pictured throughout Blass's leaks. This is corroborated by a quick teaser trailer Samsung just shared, showing off some specific paint swatches that hint at what's to come. The images Blass shared don’t name the rest of the colors, but rest assured they’ll have some sort of special name attached to each hue like “Cloud Navy” does.

Of course, Blass delivered a full suite of specs as well for the upcoming phone that looks to confirm much of what's already been speculated. The screen will be a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Display with full HD+ dynamic AMOLED and a smooth motion 120hz refresh rate. It will come packing a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB of RAM, and an optical in-display fingerprint reader. Additionally, the phone is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, so it can withstand up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

In terms of cameras, it'll be packing a 32MP front selfie camera with the triple camera array in the back including a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 8MP telephoto lens, 12MP wide camera, and 30x space zoom. It will support fast, wireless PowerShare charging and will run on a 4500mAh battery. Perhaps best of all for some users, it's 5G-ready.

The front of the phone will feature a tiny punch-hole camera that's barely visible, according to the first shots of the device. The camera will include night mode for enhanced images even without the flash. Its Single Take mode will allow you to shoot for up to 15 seconds and let your phone select the best shot.

In addition to Blass's leaks, it appears the first YouTuber has gotten their hands on the phone as well. Jimmy Is Promo has a lengthy video in which he shows off the phone from every angle, detailing its specs and offering his thoughts on the device. He notes that it will feature a plastic back and will not include a headphone jack as well.

With the third Samsung Unpacked event of the year imminent, it seems we now know just about everything there is to know about the Galaxy S20 FE. But despite all the reveals, it’s quite possible that the new device could end up surprising us – or perhaps Samsung will have something new up its sleeve. The big show kicks off at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, so we only have moments to go before we see Samsung's new phone in the flesh.