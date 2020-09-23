How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — the best deals right now

The Galaxy S20 FE is Samsung's new value-driven flagship. The $699 phone hits stores on October 2, but there are many Galaxy S20 FE pre-order deals you can get now.

In fact, the best Galaxy S20 FE pre-order deal can be found at B&H Photo. The retailer has the Galaxy S20 FE on sale for $599.99. That's $100 off and one of the first Galaxy S20 FE deals we've seen.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That processor and fast-refreshing display is the same you'll get with the Galaxy S20, which starts at $300 more.

The Galaxy S20 FE also features a 32MP front camera and three lenses on the back — a 12MP main shooter, 12MP ultra wide angle lens and 8MP telephoto lens capable of a 30x Space Zoom.

Below you'll find the best Galaxy S20 FE pre-order deals you can get right now from retailers and mobile carriers.

Best Galaxy S20 FE pre-order deals

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $599 @ B&H Photo

If you're looking for an unlocked model, B&H Photo has the best Galaxy S20 FE pre-order deal in town. The retailer is taking $100 off Samsung's new phone. Plus, you'll get a $70 Samsung credit that you can use on any Samsung Mobile accessory. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can score a Galaxy S20 FE pre-order for free with trade-in of an eligible device. (The phone must be bought via a 30-month installment plan). In addition, you must either add a new line or upgrade an existing line to an unlimited wireless plan. AT&T's Galaxy S20 FE pre-order page will go live on September 24. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: BOGO + $250 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Galaxy S20 FE pre-orders at Verizon won't start till September 24. However, Verizon will offer a buy one, get one free promo once pre-orders begin. (You'll need to buy the phone via an installment plan and add a new line). Switch to Verizon and you'll get a $250 Verizon gift card with select Unlimited plans. Alternatively, existing customers can upgrade to the new device and save up to $250 with trade-in. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: $7/month @ US Cellular

New customers who pre-order a Galaxy S20 FE on an Unlimited with Payback Plan on US Cellular will pay just $7/month for Samsung's new smartphone. (A 30-month installment plan is required). Pre-orders start September 24. View Deal

Galaxy S20 FE: free w/ new line @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 FE pre-order deal is excellent if you just need one phone. Switch to T-Mobile (or add a new line) and you'll get the Galaxy S20 FE for free. Existing customers can trade-in an eligible phone to get up to $500 off the cost of a new Galaxy S20 FE. Pre-orders begin September 25. View Deal