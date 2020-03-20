PS5 will be 'revolutionary,' says game studio head

The PS5 will be a revolutionary console despite any problems people may see in its specs. So says one optimistic developer, whose opinion was apparently quite controversial to parts of Twitter's gaming community.

Andrea Pessino , co-founder of game developers Ready At Dawn, called the PS5's abilities "revolutionary" in a tweet yesterday (March 19, via PushSquare).

Dollar bet: within a year from its launch gamers will fully appreciate that the PlayStation 5 is one of the most revolutionary, inspired home consoles ever designed, and will feel silly for having spent energy arguing about "teraflops" and other similarly misunderstood specs. 😘March 19, 2020

Pessino, who worked on the Warcraft and Diablo franchises while he was at Blizzard Entertainment, elaborated on his claim after Xbox Series X supporters, and PlayStation fans unimpressed with the PS5's disclosed specs, blasted his assertion.

Pessino said that "a console is more than a sum of specs", and that the other improvements made to the PS5 to outshine the PS4 will help developers realize their visions more easily, concluding that "focusing on metrics is missing the big picture".

Which is why focusing on metrics is missing the big picture. I am excited about the PS5 because I think many smart decisions were made that will enable devs to design in new ways, *especially* for expansive games. I was not making a comparison, just sharing my optimism. ❤️March 19, 2020

The Xbox Series X has 12 teraflops of GPU power compared to the PS5's 10.3. But the recent "Road to PS5" talk given by head PS5 architect Mark Cerny earlier this week revealed many beneficial improvements to SSD storage and the audio system, as well as Xbox-equaling functionality such as ray tracing.

We're still expecting both consoles to be released in time for the 2020 holiday season, although the coronavirus outbreak could change that schedule.

Only after both consoles are in wide use can we see if Pessino's prediction was correct, or if the allegedly "common sense" assertion that "more teraflops = good" is true after all.