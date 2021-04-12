PS5 restocks got you down? Sony bringing ‘popular’ games to phones

With the jump from PS4 to PS5, Sony seems to be sticking to the traditional model of securing blockbuster exclusives on its consoles. But it looks like the proliferation of mobile gaming has finally forced it to pay heed to changing gaming habits. A new job listing has been spotted, hinting at Sony's plan to expand into mobile.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass has turned out to be a boon for the company, with the ethos being that gamers can play their games across a slew of platforms — not just the Xbox Series X or Xbox One X. Sony is reportedly working on a rival to the service, but while details are scarce, the job ad for Head of Mobile, PlayStation Studios, SIE could very well be part of the strategy.

The listing states that the successful candidate will "focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile," and will be "responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios."

Bearing in mind that the listing has just been posted, and stipulates a "mobile 3-5yr business plan," don't expect to see the likes of God of War, Uncharted, or Horizon Zero Dawn roll out on your Android or iPhone in the immediate future. But those are most certainly amongst the franchises we'll see tapped for mobile content.

It won't be Sony's first foray into mobile gaming; back in 2011, we saw the launch of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play aka the PlayStation phone. It was somewhat ahead of its time and didn't make the impact of mobile devices geared for gaming that have rolled out in recent years, like the Asus ROG Phone 5.

How the dedicated mobile division will fit into Sony's plans to counter Xbox Game Pass is something we'll have to wait to see unfold. But the news should placate fans who are worried that Sony is lagging behind Microsoft when it comes to adapting to the changing ways gamers consume content.