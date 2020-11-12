PS5 has a web browser after all — here's how to use it

Sony's official PlayStation 5 "ultimate FAQ" says there's no web browser on the PS5, but apparently, that's not quite true.

There's a built-in browser that's meant to connect only to Sony's online PS5 manual, and our friends over at Ars Technica found that you can force the browser onto the wider web by using a built-in Twitter login feature.

The PS5 browser is a bit limited: You can't type in new URLs, but you can click on links that already exist. The Ars writers used it to load the Ars Technica website, watch Vimeo clips, communicate with each other on Slack, use the Ars Technica WordPress backend and, um, browse through the official Xbox website.

"Video sites like YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitch worked without much issue on the PS5, complete with sound, though trying to go 'full screen' with a video failed on each one," wrote Ars' Kyle Orland.

"Music streaming sites like Spotify, Soundcloud, and Bandcamp, on the other hand, could generally load the interface but couldn't actually play any music through the PS5 in our tests."

Orland said most web-based games and interfaces that were built using HTML and JavaScript (and apparently Node.js and Electron) worked fine, but anything using Flash, WebGL or other higher-end scripting technology failed. Google Docs only partially worked.

How to use the PS5's hidden web browser

We haven't had a chance to replicate the Ars Technica findings, but Ars says that the method below should work to get the online-manual browser to "escape" into the wider web.

Start by going to the Users and Accounts menu.

Select Link with Other Services.

Select to link to a Twitter account. But don't log into Twitter just yet using the PS5 interface.

Instead, click the Twitter icon above the login fields.

You now should be on the regular Twitter desktop-browser interface. Log in here.

Now you're on your Twitter feed.

You can't type URLs into the browser address bar, but you CAN type names into Twitter's search bar. Use the links in tweets and Twitter profiles to get to other websites.

Now that the secret of this PS5 hidden web browser is out, it may only be a matter of time before Sony closes this Twitter "back door" with a system update. Use it while you can.