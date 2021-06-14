Poland vs Slovakia live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group E game for free

Poland vs Slovakia Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Poland vs Slovakia Euro 2020 game starts today (Monday, June 14) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN and ABC. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Poland vs Slovakia live stream marks the beginning of the Group E action at Euro 2020.

Poland and Slovakia have never met each other in a European Championship, nor have they met in the World Cup. But given that only one of their previous eight fixtures has ended in a draw, we can hopefully expect some goals in their first major event meeting.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski is the star of the show; he's by far the sharpest shooter in the group, and is the man Poland will depend on for all of their goals. With that said, Lewandowski has typically struggled for form in big competitions, so fans will be hoping he can find his rhythm early on. Interestingly, this match probably represents the easiest tie of Group E for both teams, with Spain and Sweden as the remaining, more challenging fixtures.

Slovakia, though certainly not high on anyone's list of potential winners, do have the hulking presence of Milan Skriniar. Skriniar is a recent Serie A title winner with Inter Milan, and one of Antonio Conte's most dependable defenders. Slovakia will be hoping that Skriniar can neutralize the threat from Lewandowski, plus capitalize on any of the striker's lack of form early on.

And depending on what version of Marek Hamsik turns up for the game, the midfielder is Slovakia's main danger man, and will be relied upon to breach Poland's back line. As ever, Hamsik remains an elusive character, and is one that either brings bundles of energy to a game or fades into the background. Slovakia fans will be hoping for the former.

The game kicks off today (Monday, June 14) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, and you can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are. Here's how to watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream at Euro 2020 for free — and if you want to see the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, head to our main How to watch Euro 2020 page.

How to watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream for free

The Poland vs Slovakia live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which is stellar news for wherever you happen to be in the world.

That's because you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in another country, by using one of the best VPN services. It's quick, easy and super effective.

The Poland vs Slovakia live stream, for instance, is available for free on ITV and the ITV Hub online — remember, though, you do need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch the channel.

How to watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream in the US

In the U.S., soccer fans can watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream on ESPN or ABC. Many of you will already have these channels as part of a cable package. Provided this is the case, then you'll also be able to stream games through the ESPN website or the ABC website. Either way, it starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Already cut the cord? That's no problem, either, as you can look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. ABC's games will be shown on ESPN3, so with Sling Orange you'll be able to watch all the action. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. This costs a little more, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including ESPN and ABC.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you happen to be in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream with a VPN

There's no need to worry about missing the Poland vs Slovakia live stream if you find yourself away from home at the wrong time. VPNs offer an effective solution to being in a different location to where the game is natively streaming.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, enabling you to access the streaming services you usually use and pay for.

Our favorite VPN right now is ExpressVPN , which is fast, has great device compatibility and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. The customer support also happens to be first class. Check out our full list of the best VPN services if you want to see some other options.

How to watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Poland vs Slovakia live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The game officially starts at 5 p.m. BST, but coverage kicks off from 4.15 p.m. for those of you who like to get involved in the pre-match analysis.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Poland vs Slovakia live stream will be shown in English on TSN and in French on TVS Sports. Cord cutters can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month, and for TVA Sports Direct for $19.99 a month.

Canadians who aren't at home right now can still watch a Poland vs Slovakia live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Poland vs Slovakia live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not currently in Australia? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

