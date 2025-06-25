How to watch today's England vs Netherlands U21 semi-final on Channel 4 (it's free)
The Young Lions face a talented Dutch side for a place in the final on Saturday
Today's England vs Netherlands live stream sees the defending European champions face the two-time winners in what should be a high-quality match in Bratislava — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.
The England vs Netherlands live stream will take place today (June 25).
► Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEST (Sun)
• WATCH FREE — on Channel 4 (UK)
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
After securing a 3-1 victory over Spain in the quarter-finals, England have now won nine of their last 11 Under-21 Euro finals matches. The defending champions may have just two players in the squad from the side that triumphed at Euro 2023 but there is an array of talent for manager Lee Carsley to choose from. Midfielders James McAtee and Elliott Anderson were particularly impressive in the win over Spain, while Tino Livramento has excelled throughout the tournament.
The Netherlands started slowly in Slovakia but have improved with each game. After an opening draw against Finland and a loss to Denmark, Michael Reiziger’s side eased past Ukraine and then stunned Portugal with a dramatic late winner from Ernest Poku. Middlesbrough’s Rav van den Berg and Ajax ace Jorrel Hato were particularly impressive in defence and will be hoping to keep a third consecutive clean sheet as they bid to upset the reigning champions.
Can England reach another major final? Or will it be the Netherlands that progress to face either Germany or France? Tune in to find out.
Read on to get all the details of how you can watch England vs Netherlands live streams online, from anywhere and for FREE.
FREE England vs Netherlands live stream
Young Lions fans in the U.K. can watch the England game against the Netherlands on Channel 4 or stream it online via Channel4.com.
Channel4.com is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.
Alternatively, you can download the Channel 4 app which is available on iOS and Android.
But what if you're visiting the U.S., Australia or Canada? You can still watch an England vs Netherlands live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch England vs Netherlands from anywhere with a VPN
England vs Netherlands live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it for free on your usual service?
You can still watch England vs Netherlands live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel4.com or another service and watch the game.
What devices is Channel 4 available on?
- Amazon Fire TV / Fire Stick
- Android Phones and Tablets
- Android TV
- Apple iPhone / iPad (iOS devices)
- Apple Vision Pro
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Desktop/Laptop Browsers (Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox)
- Freeview Play TVs and Boxes
- Freely Set-Top Boxes
- Freesat 4K Boxes
- Google TV Streaming Devices
- LG Smart TVs
- Microsoft Xbox One
- Microsoft Xbox Series S / X
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Samsung Smart TVs
- Sky Glass
- Sony Smart TVs (Android TV)
- YouView Boxes and TVs
Is Channel 4 a good place to watch the football?
Channel 4 has been a staple of British television since it's inception in 1982 and has been a big player in sporting world broadcasting events like Formula 1, the Paralympics and test cricket.
For standard definition (SD) streaming on Channel 4's, you'll need a minimum internet speed of 3Mbps, with 5Mbps recommended for optimal performance.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
