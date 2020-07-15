Peacock TV shows and movies: Everything you can watch on NBC’s streaming service

Dozens of Peacock shows and movies are now available on NBC Universal's new streaming service, which means there are more streaming entertainment options for you than ever.

Peacock TV launched to the public on July 15 (since NBC Universal is owned by Comcast, Xfinity X1 and Flex users have had a chance to preview it since April). The service is billing itself as the only free, premium ad-supported streaming service in the market.

Peacock Free offers more than 13,000 hours of content, while the premium tier boasts more than 20,000. That includes library titles culled from brands including NBC, Syfy, USA and Universal Pictures, as well as Peacock originals. There's a lot to watch — which is why we made this handy guide to the best Peacock shows and movies right now.

"Right now" is a key phrase, because Peacock will continue rolling out new shows and movies past launch day. The service has been hyping the big celebrity names attached to its service, including Tina Fey (who is developing an original series titled Girls 5Eva to). Another buzzed-about show is Sam Esmail's reboot of Battlestar Galactica. There are also other reboots/sequels in the works, like new takes on Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell.

And the big kahuna that will arrive soon is the entire series of The Office.

Peacock Premium members can also watch Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers first, without staying up late, as the The Tonight Show and Late Night programs will start streaming at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Here's a full list of the Peacock TV shows and movies available on Peacock right now.

Peacock TV shows

(Image credit: Comcast/NBC)

Out of the gate, Peacock is offering its own originals. Peacock Free users can sample one episode of all the shows, while Premium members can binge everything:

Brave New World

The Capture

Intelligence

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (movie)

Lost Speedways

In Deep with Ryan Lochte

Where’s Waldo?

Cleopatra in Space

Curious George

Peacock is streaming both classic and current NBC shows.

The free tier will offer new episodes of NBC current season series one week after they air including hits This Is Us and The Blacklist. Peacock Premium users get next-day access to new episodes of current season.

NBC Current Season

America's Got Talent: Champions

American Ninja Warrior

The Blacklist

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Council of Dads

Days of Our Lives

Ellen’s Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Indebted

Law & Order: SVU

Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector

Making It

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Perfect Harmony

Saturday Night Live

Superstore

This Is Us

The Wall

Will & Grace

World of Dance

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Dateline

NBC Nightly News

Meet the Press

Access Hollywood

The Kelly Clarkson Show

TV library:

30 Rock

Aaron Hernandez Uncovered

The Affair

Bad Girls Club

Battlestar Galactica

Below Deck

Botched

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Columbo

Dateline

Downton Abbey

Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

George Lopez

Hell’s Kitchen

Heroes

House

Jay Leno’s Garage

King of Queens

Law & Order

Law & Order: SVU

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Leave It to Beaver

Monk

Parenthood

Parks and Recreation

Project Blue Book

Psych

Punky Brewster

Ray Donovan

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Saved By the Bell

Saturday Night Live

Shahs of Sunset

Snapped

Southern Charm

Suits

The Carol Burnett Show

The Game

The Johnny Carson Show

Two and a Half Men

Undercover Boss

Yellowstone

And Spanish-language content including:

Betty En NY

Preso No. 1

Al Otro Lado Del Muro

Santa Diabla

El Chema

El Baron

Caso Cerrado

Chiquis ‘n Control

Corazón Valiente

¿Dónde Está Elisa?

El Rostro De La Venganza

Guerra De Ídolos

I Love Jenni

José José

Mi Familia Perfecta

Perro Amor

Quien Es Quein

Reina De Corazones

Relaciones Peligrosas

The Riveras

Un Poquito Tuyo

Celia

Victoria and Victorinos

Peacock movies

Hundreds of classic, popular film titles including:

American Psycho

Billy Elliot

Dark Fury

Do the Right Thing

Dragnet

Dracula

Fear

Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas

Fletch, Fletch Lives

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Frankenstein

Fried Green Tomatoes

Gosford Park

Howard the Duck

I Am Ali

In The Name of the Father

Joe

Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III,

Kicking & Screaming

Law Abiding Citizen

Lone Ranger

One True Thing

Phantom Thread

Psycho

Scarface

Shrek

The Blair Witch Project

The Birds

The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Hitcher

The Interpreter

The Last House On The Left

The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Sting

Tully

What Dreams May Come

Willie

You, Me & Dupree

Peacock kids content

Peacock will also have a ton of children's programs, including:

Curious George (original)

Where’s Waldo? (original)

Cleopatra in Space (original)

Baby Einstein Classics

Beat the Clock

Beethoven

Big Fun Crafty

Care Bears

Fievel’s American Tails

Friendly Monsters

Get Out of My Room

New Adventures of He-Man

Noddy in Toyland

Sabrina: The Animated Series

Top Chef Jr.

Woody Woodpecker

Of course, that's just a taste of the massive library coming to Peacock. The streaming service will continue to roll out more library content later in 2020 and into 2021. Here's what to expect:

Originals

Angelyne, Rutherford Falls, Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Housewives Mash-up, Saved By the Bell, Five Bedrooms, Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Who Wrote That, Kids Tonight Show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Armas De Mujer and Caso Cerrado

TV

The Office, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Millionaire Matchmaker, Top Chef, Married with Children, Curse of Oak Island, First 48, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Cold Case Files and Charmed.

Film

Mama, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, The Purge, Riddick, Ride Along, E.T., American Gangster, ANTZ, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Fast & Furious 6, Field of Dreams, The Express, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids,National Lampoon’s Vacation, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, Wanted, Evan Almighty, The Conjuring, Dawn of the Dead, The Dark Knight, Beetlejuice, The Big Lebowski, Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, 3:10 to Yuma, Lost In Translation, Brokeback Mountain, Pitch Black, The Graduate, Police Academy, The Great Outdoors, Hostel, The Bone Collector, Robin Hood, The Hurt Locker, The Break Up, Open Water, It Follows, Carlito’s Way and Sinister.

Live Events

Sports (when they return) including the NFL Wild Card Game, Ryder Cup and the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics coming in 2021 and 2022, respectively.