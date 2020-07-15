Peacock TV shows and movies: Everything you can watch on NBC’s streaming service

Dozens of Peacock shows and movies are now available on NBC Universal's new streaming service, which means there are more streaming entertainment options for you than ever.
Peacock TV launched to the public on July 15 (since NBC Universal is owned by Comcast, Xfinity X1 and Flex users have had a chance to preview it since April). The service is billing itself as the only free, premium ad-supported streaming service in the market.
Peacock Free offers more than 13,000 hours of content, while the premium tier boasts more than 20,000. That includes library titles culled from brands including NBC, Syfy, USA and Universal Pictures, as well as Peacock originals. There's a lot to watch — which is why we made this handy guide to the best Peacock shows and movies right now.
"Right now" is a key phrase, because Peacock will continue rolling out new shows and movies past launch day. The service has been hyping the big celebrity names attached to its service, including Tina Fey (who is developing an original series titled Girls 5Eva to). Another buzzed-about show is Sam Esmail's reboot of Battlestar Galactica. There are also other reboots/sequels in the works, like new takes on Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell.
And the big kahuna that will arrive soon is the entire series of The Office.
Peacock Premium members can also watch Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers first, without staying up late, as the The Tonight Show and Late Night programs will start streaming at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Here's a full list of the Peacock TV shows and movies available on Peacock right now.
Peacock TV shows
Out of the gate, Peacock is offering its own originals. Peacock Free users can sample one episode of all the shows, while Premium members can binge everything:
- Brave New World
- The Capture
- Intelligence
- Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (movie)
- Lost Speedways
- In Deep with Ryan Lochte
- Where’s Waldo?
- Cleopatra in Space
- Curious George
Peacock is streaming both classic and current NBC shows.
The free tier will offer new episodes of NBC current season series one week after they air including hits This Is Us and The Blacklist. Peacock Premium users get next-day access to new episodes of current season.
NBC Current Season
- America's Got Talent: Champions
- American Ninja Warrior
- The Blacklist
- Blindspot
- Bluff City Law
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago Med
- Chicago P.D.
- Council of Dads
- Days of Our Lives
- Ellen’s Game of Games
- Hollywood Game Night
- Indebted
- Law & Order: SVU
- Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector
- Making It
- Manifest
- New Amsterdam
- Perfect Harmony
- Saturday Night Live
- Superstore
- This Is Us
- The Wall
- Will & Grace
- World of Dance
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- Dateline
- NBC Nightly News
- Meet the Press
- Access Hollywood
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
TV library:
- 30 Rock
- Aaron Hernandez Uncovered
- The Affair
- Bad Girls Club
- Battlestar Galactica
- Below Deck
- Botched
- Cheers
- Chrisley Knows Best
- Columbo
- Dateline
- Downton Abbey
- Everybody Hates Chris
- Everybody Loves Raymond
- Frasier
- Friday Night Lights
- George Lopez
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Heroes
- House
- Jay Leno’s Garage
- King of Queens
- Law & Order
- Law & Order: SVU
- Law and Order: Criminal Intent
- Leave It to Beaver
- Monk
- Parenthood
- Parks and Recreation
- Project Blue Book
- Psych
- Punky Brewster
- Ray Donovan
- Real Husbands of Hollywood
- Saved By the Bell
- Saturday Night Live
- Shahs of Sunset
- Snapped
- Southern Charm
- Suits
- The Carol Burnett Show
- The Game
- The Johnny Carson Show
- Two and a Half Men
- Undercover Boss
- Yellowstone
And Spanish-language content including:
- Betty En NY
- Preso No. 1
- Al Otro Lado Del Muro
- Santa Diabla
- El Chema
- El Baron
- Caso Cerrado
- Chiquis ‘n Control
- Corazón Valiente
- ¿Dónde Está Elisa?
- El Rostro De La Venganza
- Guerra De Ídolos
- I Love Jenni
- José José
- Mi Familia Perfecta
- Perro Amor
- Quien Es Quein
- Reina De Corazones
- Relaciones Peligrosas
- The Riveras
- Un Poquito Tuyo
- Celia
- Victoria and Victorinos
Peacock movies
Hundreds of classic, popular film titles including:
- American Psycho
- Billy Elliot
- Dark Fury
- Do the Right Thing
- Dragnet
- Dracula
- Fear
- Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas
- Fletch, Fletch Lives
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Frankenstein
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Gosford Park
- Howard the Duck
- I Am Ali
- In The Name of the Father
- Joe
- Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III,
- Kicking & Screaming
- Law Abiding Citizen
- Lone Ranger
- One True Thing
- Phantom Thread
- Psycho
- Scarface
- Shrek
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Birds
- The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- The Hitcher
- The Interpreter
- The Last House On The Left
- The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mummy
- The Sting
- Tully
- What Dreams May Come
- Willie
- You, Me & Dupree
Peacock kids content
Peacock will also have a ton of children's programs, including:
- Curious George (original)
- Where’s Waldo? (original)
- Cleopatra in Space (original)
- Baby Einstein Classics
- Beat the Clock
- Beethoven
- Big Fun Crafty
- Care Bears
- Fievel’s American Tails
- Friendly Monsters
- Get Out of My Room
- New Adventures of He-Man
- Noddy in Toyland
- Sabrina: The Animated Series
- Top Chef Jr.
- Woody Woodpecker
Of course, that's just a taste of the massive library coming to Peacock. The streaming service will continue to roll out more library content later in 2020 and into 2021. Here's what to expect:
Originals
Angelyne, Rutherford Falls, Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster, Dr. Death, Housewives Mash-up, Saved By the Bell, Five Bedrooms, Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Who Wrote That, Kids Tonight Show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Armas De Mujer and Caso Cerrado
TV
The Office, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Millionaire Matchmaker, Top Chef, Married with Children, Curse of Oak Island, First 48, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Cold Case Files and Charmed.
Film
Mama, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, The Purge, Riddick, Ride Along, E.T., American Gangster, ANTZ, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Fast & Furious 6, Field of Dreams, The Express, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids,National Lampoon’s Vacation, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, Wanted, Evan Almighty, The Conjuring, Dawn of the Dead, The Dark Knight, Beetlejuice, The Big Lebowski, Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, 3:10 to Yuma, Lost In Translation, Brokeback Mountain, Pitch Black, The Graduate, Police Academy, The Great Outdoors, Hostel, The Bone Collector, Robin Hood, The Hurt Locker, The Break Up, Open Water, It Follows, Carlito’s Way and Sinister.
Live Events
Sports (when they return) including the NFL Wild Card Game, Ryder Cup and the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics coming in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
