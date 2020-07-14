How to watch Peacock: Device support and costs for NBC's TV streaming service

Trying to figure out how to watch Peacock TV? Unless you're a Comcast Xfinity subscriber, who have been watching Peacock since April, there are 3 steps to this process that are all pretty easy.

Peacock, which makes its nation-wide debut on July 15, offers a surprising set of features for a premium streaming service. There's going to be a free tier (Peacock Free), a ton of classic TV and movies daily news content and sports — it's a different kind of variety than Netflix offers.

In fact, Peacock feels like it could be the best streaming service for people who have had a hard time cutting the cord. It'll have all the stuff some people need (the Today show clips, The Office re-runs, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Matrix movies and others) and it'll all be for free if you're OK with ads.

Here's how to watch Peacock online:

How to watch Peacock online

1. Be in the United States

(Image credit: Comcast/NBC)

Right now, Peacock is exclusive to the folks in the United States. Sorry, rest of the world!

NBCUniversal has plans to bring it to the U.K., but there's no time frame.

2. Own a streaming device that isn't Roku or Fire TV

You'd think Peacock would want to hit the ground running with every potential subscriber able to watch Peacock on their TV. That's not the case as, annoyingly, Peacock isn't on Roku or Fire TV as of the time of publishing.

Here's the current list of Peacock's supported devices:

Android and Android TV

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD (4th Gen)

Google Chromecast

Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

LG smart TVs

Sony's PlayStation 4

Microsoft's Xbox One S and Xbox One X

Vizio's SmartCast TVs

3. Pick a price tier

There are three levels of pricing for Peacock, so you'll need to make a choice for how much you want to pay for the service.

$0 per month for Peacock Free: Peacock's not-so-secret weapon in the streaming wars is its free price tier. For a total of no dollars and zero cents per month, you can watch on-demand episodes of a lot classic shows. Those include NBC's most beloved sitcoms (30 Rock, Parks and Recreation), Saturday Night Live, and dramas including Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, Battlestar Galactica and Murder She Wrote. Peacock Free even comes with episodes of current NBC shows, added one week after they air. Peacock Free has ads.

Peacock's not-so-secret weapon in the streaming wars is its free price tier. For a total of no dollars and zero cents per month, you can watch on-demand episodes of a lot classic shows. Those include NBC's most beloved sitcoms (30 Rock, Parks and Recreation), Saturday Night Live, and dramas including Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, Battlestar Galactica and Murder She Wrote. Peacock Free even comes with episodes of current NBC shows, added one week after they air. Peacock Free has ads. $4.99 for Peacock Premium: You'll only need to wait a day to watch new NBC shows with Peacock Premium, but the arguably bigger draw is complete access to the vault of series such as Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, Two and a Half Men and Everybody Loves Raymond. Premium members also get to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel and Late Night with Seth Meyers at 8 p.m. ET, hours before they normally air. Peacock Premium is free for Comcast Xfinity subscribers and has ads at its $4.99 tier.

You'll only need to wait a day to watch new NBC shows with Peacock Premium, but the arguably bigger draw is complete access to the vault of series such as Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, Two and a Half Men and Everybody Loves Raymond. Premium members also get to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel and Late Night with Seth Meyers at 8 p.m. ET, hours before they normally air. Peacock Premium is free for Comcast Xfinity subscribers and has ads at its $4.99 tier. $9.99 for ad-free Peacock Premium: Take that $4.99 tier and strip out all the ads. This $5 bump from Peacock Premium will likely be popular among people who already pay $12 per month for the ad-free YouTube Premium.

4. Sign up for Peacock TV

Right now, Peacock's only signing new customers up with its annual package Peacock Premium deal.

If you're ready to watch Peacock for a whole year, you can a year of the $50 annual package for just $30 by visiting this page. The same discount applies to those paying for the Premium Ad-Free Peacock, which is $80 for annual package pre-orders vs. $100 regularly.

Don't want to get an annual deal, or would rather just have Peacock Free? Starting on July 15, navigate to PeacockTV.com or search for the Peacock app in the app store for one of the above devices, and follow the account sign-up instructions.