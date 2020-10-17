Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 game online

Packers vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Packers vs Buccaneers game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 18).

It's on FOX, as a part of Week 6 of the NFL 2020 season.

This week 6 Packers vs Buccaneers live stream has one big question at its core. Can Tompa Bay put an L in the undefeated Green Bay season? Yes, coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are going down to Tampa to see if the 3-2 Buccaneers have what it takes to bring them to 4-1.

The last battle of the Bays saw the Packers win 26-20, but this matchup has a whole new set of x-factors, particularly Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski. Neither has been living up to their all-star performances from their time with New England, so they're going into this NFL live stream with something to prove and a perfect record to blemish.

When it comes to Rodgers vs Brady, it's not difficult to think that the former has more to prove right now. Brady's still adjusting to this new team, which didn't have the pre-season training it normally would. Rodgers may have 0 interceptions for the season, but there's a lot of talk that he's not what he was. Brady's legacy is defined at this point, and Rodgers still has room to improve, with fewer Super Bowl rings than Brady.

Oh, and Green Bay's just a one-point favorite, with Vegas showing little faith — even though the Packers just came off a bye-week and should be well rested. That's gotta sting, but hopefully Rodgers doesn't pay attention to the betters (or the sports analysts talking up betting odds).

If the Buccs want to win, though, Tom Brady will need to be able to keep better track of what down the team is on (that instant-meme moment of Brady holding four in the air will linger). And Brady's gotta lead a more composed team, that doesn't make the mistakes it did last week in a loss to the Bears.

Here's everything you need to watch the Packers vs Buccaneers live stream:

How to watch Packers vs Buccaneers live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Packers vs Buccaneers live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a really low $3.25 per month, too.

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In America, Packers vs Buccaneers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 a.m. PT, tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 18).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Packers vs Buccaneers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Buccaneers.

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

Fortunately, American football fans across the pond get Packers vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. This game starts at 9:25 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.