Trending

Oscar nominations 2021: Full list and where you can stream Academy Award nominees now

By

The Oscar nominations list is led by Nomadland, Minari and Trial of the Chicago 7

Oscar nominations 2021: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman, Minari
(Image credit: Searchlight; Netflix; A24)

The Oscar nominations 2021 list is out and topped by early awards seasons favorites Nomadland, Minari, Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank. In a year when many movie theaters were closed, streaming services have stepped in to dominate the nominations. Movie lovers can watch many of the 2021 Oscar nominees streaming via Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and more. 

The 93rd Academy Awards are set for April 25, more than two months later than initially scheduled. The ceremony will still take place in-person from several locations, including the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominees Monday morning. The list included the historic inclusion of two women in the Best Director category, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Chloe Zhao for Nomadland.

There were plenty of Oscar nomination snubs, of course. One Night in Miami was shut out of the Best Picture race, while its first-time director Regina King did not make through along with Fennell and Zhao. Golden Globe winner Jodie Foster did not get a nod, nor did child actor Alan Kim for his adorable turn in Minari. And Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods was almost completely blanked.

Here's the full list of 2021 Oscar nominations and where to find them streaming online.

Best Picture

  • The Father (on VOD March 26)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah (left HBO Max on March 14)
  • Mank (Netflix
  • Minari (VOD)
  • Nomadland (Hulu)
  • Promising Young Woman (VOD)
  • Sound of Metal (Amazon Prime Video)
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix

Best Director

  • Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round (Hulu)
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
  • The Father
    Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
  • Nomadland
    Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
  • One Night in Miami
    Screenplay by Kemp Powers
  • The White Tiger (Netflix)
    Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

  • Judas and the Black Messiah:
    Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
  • Minari
    Written by Lee Isaac Chung
  • Promising Young Woman
    Written by Emerald Fennell
  • Sound of Metal
    Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Written by Aaron Sorkin

Best International Film

  • Another Round (Hulu)
    Denmark
  • Better Days (VOD)
    Hong Kong
  • Collective (VOD)
    Romania
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (not available)
    Tunisia
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? (not available)
    Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Animated Short Film

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • Colette
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

Best Cinematography

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
    Sean Bobbitt
  • Mank
    Erik Messerschmidt
  • News of the World (VOD)
    Dariusz Wolski
  • Nomadland
    Joshua James Richards
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Phedon Papamichael

Best Film Editing

  • The Father
    Yorgos Lamprinos
  • Nomadland
    Chloé Zhao
  • Promising Young Woman
    Frédéric Thoraval
  • Sound of Metal
    Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Alan Baumgarten

Best Production Design

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Tenet (VOD)

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

Best Original Score

  • Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
    Terence Blanchard
  • Mank
    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
  • Minari
    Emile Mosseri
  • News of the World
    James Newton Howard
  • Soul
    Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Best Original Song

  • “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah
    Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7
    Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
  • “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)
    Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
  • “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) (Netflix)
    Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
  • “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami
    Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects