OnePlus Nord 2 specs just tipped by leaker — here’s what to expect

OnePlus is lining up its next budget smartphone with the OnePlus Nord 2, but more possible specs have been revealed ahead of the reveal, as well as a potential release date.

91Mobiles spotted a tweet from YouTuber and leaker, Mukul Sharma, earlier this week that pegs a July launch date for "another Nord device" that "could likely be the OnePlus Nord 2." As the website points out, this could be the release date in India only. Sharma is known for providing fairly reliable OnePlus leaks and routinely unearths details from certification listings in India.

Another Nord device set for July launch. Could likely be the OnePlus Nord 2.#oneplus #OnePlusNord2June 8, 2021 See more

The OnePlus Nord was unveiled in July 2020, and launched in early August in both Europe and India, so if the company follows the same formula this year, the Indian release won't be too far off the European launch window. The handset didn't debut in the US, but it did establish a new budget line for OnePlus that saw the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 available to purchase in the country.

91Mobiles references earlier rumors that peg June and July as the release window for two upcoming OnePlus smartphones — one of which is the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. OnePlus has confirmed that it'll be talking more about that particular device today, leaving July looking like a promising month for the OnePlus Nord 2 release.

Meanwhile, the website also shared the reported OnePlus Nord 2 specs, and while we've seen some of them floating around already, there are a couple new titbits here to add to the pile.

In addition to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, the OnePlus Nord 2 is reportedly set to launch with two storage options: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It may boast a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner. This lines up with the unofficial renders we've seen of the device that don't show a physical fingerprint reader on the back, like the OnePlus Nord N10.

Apparently, we can also look forward to a 90Hz refresh rate, which we'd expect given that OnePlus made a commitment to release all of its smartphones with "Fluid Display technology," which is what the company calls its 90Hz display refresh rate — although that's not the only component encapsulated by the marketing name.

When it comes to cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2 could feature a trio of rear lenses comprising of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP sensors, seemingly confirming the scrapping of the fourth lens that was on the OnePlus Nord. The 50MP sensor is rumored to be the Sony IMX766, which is the same as the ultra-wide lens on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Over on the front, we're reportedly going to see a 32MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord featured a 4,115 mAh battery but 91Mobiles says we can look forward to a bump in this department, with a 4,500mAh battery in the OnePlus Nord 2.

Of course, none of this is officially confirmed but if we get another summer release, expect OnePlus to reveal more about the OnePlus Nord 2 soon.