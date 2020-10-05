OnePlus 8T leaks just revealed release date and key specs

The OnePlus 8T's size, cameras and release date have been revealed in a pair of new leaks.

OnLeaks and Yogesh, both Twitter-based leakers, are the sources responsible for these new details. It's less than two weeks until the confirmed October 14 launch day of the OnePlus 8T, and their insights are filling in some key remaining details.

Yogesh claims that the OnePlus 8T will go on sale "with 2 days of launch." While the phrasing is a bit unclear, that likely means we'll see the phone available to purchase from October 16, since the launch event is October 14.

What's not clear is whether the October 16 date is for pre-orders or the official release date.

OnePlus 8T cameras

Yogesh reiterates other rumors that the rear camera block will consist of a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait/depth sensor. He also says the front camera is another 16MP sensor like the previous OnePlus 8 series phones, not the 32MP camera from the OnePlus Nord that we suspected could be used.

It's a bummer than the OnePlus 8T doesn't seem to have a telephoto camera for optical zoom, but we'll have to see the final specs.

OnePlus 8T dimensions

OnLeaks gives the dimensions of the OnePlus 8T as 162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4mm, with the camera bump taking the depth up to 9.3mm. That translates to 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches.

The current OnePlus 8 measures 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm (6.3 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches), which is a bit smaller and thinner. That's despite the two phones having an identical screen size of 6.55 inches. Our guess is that the the confirmed 65W charging system with dual batteries is taking up extra room.

To bring the OnePlus 8 Pro in for additional perspective, this 6.8-inch phone is 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5 mm (6.5 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches).

The slightly larger body shouldn't be too noticeable, although we'll have to see what the 8T weighs to be sure. The OnePlus 8 weighs 180 grams (6.3 ounces), while the larger OnePlus 8 Pro is 199g (7 ounces), so the 8T will likely fall somewhere between them based on the dimensions.