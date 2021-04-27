Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti release date leaked again — here’s what we know

The technically-unannounced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could be officially unveiled on May 18, according to the latest release date leak. This would allegedly then be followed by an on-sale date of May 26.

This fresh rumor comes by way of tech site IT Home (spotted by Wccftech), which claims that we won’t have to wait too much longer before seeing the next Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU in action. This rumor is backed up by fellow tech website HKEPC, which has also earmarked May 26 as the RTX 3080 Ti release date.

Despite pallets of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti having already been spotted in the wild and a previous report claiming the card will sell for $1,099, Nvidia has yet to officially confirm the GPU's existence. This latest rumor suggests that will change in the coming weeks and we’ll finally get a proper look at what the RTX 3080 Ti can do.

Though we may have to wait for official insight into the power of the RTX 3080 Ti, a leak last week may have given us a peek at the card’s spec sheet. According to this report, it’s expected to come with Ampere-based GA102 GPU and sport 10,240 CUDA cores. Supporting those cores is an expected 12GB of GDDR6X video memory controlled via a 384-bit memory interface. For the non-technically-minded, that basically means it’ll be a very powerful graphics card.

While these specs are rather mouth-watering, they would confirm a previous leak that suggested the card would be receiving a downgrade from the originally-planned 20GB of video memory. Nevertheless, the indications that that card will have anti-mining measures gives us reason to celebrate, as it should make the card less attractive to scalpers.

Of course, similar anti-mining features seen on the RTX 3060 proved to be surprisingly easy for cryptocurrency miners to bypass. However, a report from TechRadar suggests Nvidia has upped its game on this front with a new hash rate limiter that will cut mining performance in half. This is good news, as the last thing we need is another tech product that is basically impossible to buy.

That has unfortunately very much been the case with the RTX 30-series range to date: cards like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 have basically been all but impossible to buy since launch. This is thanks to huge numbers of miners, as well as opportunistic scalpers, and an ongoing global chip shortage that is impacting everything from gaming consoles to smart cars.

Unfortunately, it would seem almost certain that the RTX 3080 Ti will end up being another product that joins the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in being extremely difficult to buy for the rest of the year.