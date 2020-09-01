Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 release date, price, specs and pre-orders

Nvidia has taken the covers off of a trio of high-end Ampere-based GeForce graphics cards. And if you want the very best the graphics giant has to offer, then you’ll want the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

From all the rumors surrounding the GeForce RTX 3000-series, we knew a very powerful GPU was in the works. Previously thought to be called the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3090 is basically a replacement for the RTX Titian, a monstrously powerful GPU that wasn't really designed for gamers. But the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is.

You’ll need to have very deep pockets and a very powerful PC to take advantage of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. But if you have such a setup, you can expect PC gaming nirvana at high frame rates and crazy resolutions.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 price and pre-orders

Have you got a huge wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket? Then good news, as you can splurge it all on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. At $1,499 in the U.S. and £1,399 in the U.K., it's the most expensive gaming-grade GPU to date from Nvidia.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti started at $999, but the RTX 3090 offers significantly more performance. And it's 50 percent faster than the RTX Titan GPU it effectively replaces.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is the top-end graphics card from the GeForce RTX 3000-series (Image credit: Nvidia)

But to get the most out of such a graphics card you’re going to need a PC with components that will be able to keep up with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. That’s likely to cost a bit as well. So the GeForce RTX 3090 is very much a graphics card for people who are willing to spend serious amounts of money on a gaming machine.

You can sign up to be notified about pre-orders on all the new cards right on Nvidia's website.

Pop September 24 in your calendar if you want a GeForce RTX 3090, as that’s when Nvidia will be releasing this flagship GPU.

It will come just after the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 that will be released on September 17, giving you a few more days to save up the cash needed to buy what Nvidia is calling a BFGPU - big ferocious GPU. This means you’ll be able to make a monstrous gaming PC nearly two months ahead of the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X; something PC gamers can gloat over their console compatriots.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 specs

Nvidia RTX 3090 Nvidia RTX 3080 Nvidia RTX 3070 Starting Price $1,499 $699 $499 Nvidia CUDA Cores 10,496 8,704 5,888 Boost Clock (GHz) 1.70 1.71 1.73 Standard Memory Config 24GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit Maximum Resolution 7680x4320 7680x4320 7680x4320 Ports HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x) HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x) HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)

If you thought the price of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 was ridiculous, don't worry — it has the specs to back that up.

The GPU comes with 24GB of GDDR6X, has a 384-bit memory interface and memory speed of 19.5Gbps. Nvidia hasn't officially revealed memory bandwidth, but we’d not be surprised to see it pushing nearly 1TB/s. The GeForce RTX 3090 also sports 10,496 CUDA cores and will run at a boost clock speed of 1,700MHz.

And with the Ampere architecture promising more performance and efficiency, it’s no surprise that the GeForce RTX 3090 will destroy previous GeForce RTX 2000-series graphics cards as well as trounce the RTX Titan.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 will be able to run games at 8K and 60 frames per second (Image credit: Nvidia)

In real-world terms this means it can run games at 8K and 60 frames per second, which ia frankly ridiculous; not many people have an 8K display. And with second-generation ray-tracing cores and third-gen Tensor coees, the RTX 3090 promises a huge boost in ray-tracing performance and will deliver second-generation deep learning supersampling (DLSS) to help reduce the performance impact of ray-tracing on games running at high resolutions.

Thanks to the Ampere architecture, all of the new GeForce RTX graphics cards can deliver up to two times the ray-tracing performance of the Turing-based GeForce RTX 2000-series.

Outside of games, the GeForce RTX 3090 is expected to be a boon for people who create videos and work with high-fidelity digital assets, effects, and rendering techniques.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is nothing short of a monster graphics card. It's also pretty monstorous in size, and comes with a three-slot dual-axial, flow-through design that effectively equips the graphics card with its own silencer. That means it can deliver all of its promised performance at up to 30 degrees Celsius cooler than the RTX TItan and up to 10 times quieter. Just don't go expecting to fit the RTX 3080 in a compact PC case.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 has got some serious cooling (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 outlook

You probably need to be a serious PC gamer or dedicated game streamer to be willing to part with $1,499 for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. But if you want the very best in GPU tech, then Nvidia has you covered with the RTX 3090.

Given its price and specs, we’re not sure the GeForce RTX 3090 will have many rivals, AMD BIg Navi, a so-called “Nvidia-killer” was predicted to take on the likes of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. But the RTX 3090 appears to have moved the goalposts so far along that AMD is likely to struggle to compete with it at this super high-end level.

With the GeForce RTX 3090, Nvidia has created an aspirational graphics card for gamers and digital content creators to lust after. It will be out of the reach of many, but the new GeForce lineup has other graphics cards to choose from and likely more on their way as 2021 comes around.

But for the time being, it looks like Nvidia has got a graphics card that’s the pinnacle of its 21 years of work on graphics for the gaming world.