Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti officially revealed — and it's coming June 3 for $1,199

It's official: you'll soon be able to get the newly-announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, with Nvidia officially unveiling both graphics cards during a Computex 2021 virtual event.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be available on June 3, starting at $1,119, while the cheaper GeForce 3070 Ti is set to release on June 10, starting at $599. Hopefully both these cards will be easier to get hold of than finding where to buy where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, though we won't hold our breath.

Both graphics cards pack significantly more powerful specs than their standard models. Corresponding to previous rumors and leaks, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti features 12GB of GDDR6X memory, an improvement over the GeForce RTX 3080's 10GB.

The Founders Edition design and ports look very identical to that of the previously released Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. And although the price is nearly $300 more expensive than what was originally expected, the $1,199 price tag actually matches the last-gen GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition cards. That being said, the new RTX 3080 Ti is still $300 cheaper than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

(Image credit: Nvidia )

As expected, the newly-announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sites between the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards in terms of specs and pricing. The Nvidia GeForce 3080 Ti packs 80 GPU clusters, beating the RTX 3080 by 12 and just shy of two additional ones compared to the RTX 3090. The RTX 3080 Ti also features 10,240 CUDA cores (1,536 more than the RTX 3080 and just 256 less than the RTX 3090).

The biggest difference between the GeForce RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080 Ti is definitely its VRAM memory, with the latter offering just half of what's included in the RTX 3090, but has 2GB more than the RTX 3080.

When it comes to power requirements, the RTX 3080 Ti is actually quite similar to the RTX 3090. Both GPUs require a 750-watt power supply, which will, in turn, allow for the cards to draw up to 350 watts of power. The RTX 3080 Ti also uses the same 12-pin connector that is seen in the RTX 3080.

Now to the cheaper RTX 3070 Ti. Nvidia revealed it has 8GB of GDDR6 memory and offers 1.5x better performance compared to the RTX 2070 Super. Similar to the RTX 3080 Ti, the Nvidia GeForce 3070 Ti supports ray tracing, Nvidia Reflex tech, and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

(Image credit: Nvidia)

In an attempt to prevent crypto-miners from bulk buying the new GPUs, Nvidia also announced a hash rate limit for both the GeForce 3080 Ti and the 3070 Ti cards. The good news is that the company also offers a Cryptocurrency Mining Processor, optimized for "the best mining performance," while not intended for gaming purposes.

Though this definitely leaves hope for regular consumers, it's unclear whether this would help the stock situation amidst the ongoing global chip shortage that's predicted to last until mid-2022. As such, we're predicting that it's not going to be super easy to find the new graphics cards when they're released this week and next, but we'll endeavour to keep you abreast of the latest stock updates.